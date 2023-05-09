Sun Rises In East, Liberals Use Tragedies To Push Agendas: Tomi Laren

Videos by OutKick

Before the bodies of the slain shoppers in Allen, Texas went cold. The mainstream media was already at work using the tragedy to fit its most beneficial narrative.

And I have some Final Thoughts.

I swear Liberals get some kind of sick joy out of using tragedy to push an agenda. The bending and shaping of the narrative- factual or not- has become like a sport for journ-activists.

The horrific shooting of eight innocent people at an Allen, Texas outlet mall Sunday was no different.

As the nation was learning about this horrific and random act of evil, journalists in the mainstream media were manifesting the shooter to be a Neo-nazi, a white supremacist, a Trumper.

He used a firearm – that already had them salivating – but if they could also tie him to whiteness or conservatism, that would be hitting the jackpot for them.

ALLEN, TEXAS – MAY 07: People protest against gun violence outside of the Cotton wood Creek Baptist Church on May 7, 2023 in Allen, Texas. A vigil is being held at the church for victims of the mass shooting in the Allen Premium Outlets mall on May 6th. According to reports, a shooter opened fire at the outlet mall, killing eight people. The gunman was then killed by an Allen Police officer that was responding to an unrelated call. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

But then, reality, the actual truth, the fact of the matter sunk in …

And wouldn’t ya know it …

The suspect who was shot dead by a valiant Allen police officer, doesn’t appear to be white and also targeted what appear to be predominantly white shoppers.

Here you go folks. Meet 33-year-old Mauricio Garcia.

Does he look like the face of white supremacy to you?

So now it’ll go back to the gun.

But unsurprisingly, the outlet mall he chose to target and shoot up is a “gun free zone.” Weird, it’s almost like murderers and monsters don’t really give a damn about your laws, liberals.

Kinda like the illegal immigrant who executed five other people in Texas last weekend, Francisco Oropesa.

Or the transgender Nashville shooter who chose to shoot up the Christian school knowing it was a soft target.

Dear Liberals: Laws don’t stop criminals

But what do all those incidents have in common besides the perp not giving a rat’s ass about laws? The first two suspects have largely disappeared from headlines as soon as their identities were revealed and they didn’t fit the narrative and agenda. Will Mauricio Garcia disappear as well? If he turns out NOT to be a white supremacist. Poof. Gone.

Hell, we still don’t have the trans shooter’s manifesto because authorities are working overtime to bury that lead. They won’t confirm what motivated Aubrey Hale though they HAVE THE MANIFESTO.

This is sick y’all.

We’ve got lawless DAs. Lawless politicians. A lawless president. A lawless border and the Left wants you and I – decent and law abiding citizens- to give up our firearms and means of self-defense.

I don’t think so, buckos.

In fact, this Democrat-created crime climate is more reason for us normal and decent people to stock up on all the guns we can get our hands on.

Come and take it.

Those are my Final Thoughts.

For More Hot Takes, Must-See Interviews and Final Thoughts Catch Tomi Lahren is Fearless Every Monday, Wednesday and Thursday at 7 PM ET on OutKick.com and across the OutKick Social Networks. Follow along at: @TLIsFearless