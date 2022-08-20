Minor League Baseball’s Sugar Land Space Cowboys Scored 17 Runs In A Single Inning

The Sugar Land Space Cowboys unloaded a stunning 17-run inning that was sure to cramp scorekeepers’ hands.

The Space Cowboys — which is a fantastic name — are the Triple-A affiliate of the Houston Astros. On Friday, they hosted the Oklahoma City Dodgers, in Sugar Land, Texas.

The Pacific Coast League matchup was close through 5-and-a-half innings, but that changed in the bottom of the sixth.

Sugar Land’s bats exploded in a big way.

17-RUN INNING!



The Triple-A @astros affiliate sent 23 men to the plate, tallying 10 hits and 9 walks to bring the @SLSpaceCowboys' total to 21 runs on the night! pic.twitter.com/mEQJNg75TB — Minor League Baseball (@MiLB) August 20, 2022

The OKC Dodgers defense was stranded on the field for just shy of three full trips through the Space Cowboys batting order. Sugar Land batters combined for 10 hits and 17 runs in that single half-inning.

The 9 walks didn’t hurt either.

According to MLB.com, Oklahoma City didn’t register their first out until the eighth batter of the nightmare inning and used four different pitchers. They finally got out of the inning when Sugar Land’s Yanier Diaz — who had already homered that inning — struck out.

Sugar Land won the game 21-4 and set a franchise record for most runs in a single inning in the process. No Major League Team has tallied that many runs in one inning since at least 1974. The closest any big league team has come to the mark was the 1996 Texas Rangers who put up 16 on the Baltimore Orioles.

However, the Space Cowboys didn’t set a minor league baseball record. The Waco Cubs bested the Space Cowboys by a single run when they scored 18 runs in an inning against the Beaumont Exporters way back in 1930.

So, if you want to see a lot of scoring, keep an eye on teams from Texas.

Follow on Twitter: @Matt_Reigle