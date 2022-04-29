Suddenly, Texans Linked To Baker Mayfield, Jimmy Garoppolo As Rumors Churn

Hey, don’t look now, but there may be a taker for Baker Mayfield. And if not Baker, Jimmy Garoppolo.

That would be none other than (drumroll, please) the Houston Texans. Apparently, they just now are realizing they traded Deshaun Watson and need a quarterback. What they may not realize is since they traded Watson to the Cleveland Browns, Mayfield’s team, they could’ve just asked for Mayfield in return when the deal went down.

As for Browns, all they knew at the time of the Watson trade is they really wanted Watson — even if it meant keeping Mayfield. Surely, they could trade Mayfield later. Or so they thought. But that’s been no easy task.

Alas, the Browns may have found a friend in the Texans … again. According to Jeff Howe of The Athletic, the Texans should have an interest in Mayfield, but not until after the draft.

Same goes for Garoppolo, who the San Francisco 49ers are trying to dump. If the Texans have their druthers, they would probably prefer Garoppolo. That’s just speculation, of course. It’s easy to deduce, though, since they already had a shot at Mayfield in the Watson trade, and took a pass.

At the time, the Texans seemed adamant that Davis Mills was their man. Now? Well, who knows. Apparently, they are rethinking things.

That’s just life as the Texans these days. There are no certainties.

If they again decide to rebuff the calls regarding Mayfield, the Browns aren’t totally toast. Same goes for the 49ers with Garoppolo. Along with the Texans, the Carolina Panthers and Seattle Seahawks could still have an interest in trading for either QB, “pending their draft outcomes,” Howe added.

So, yes, there is still hope for the Browns for a Mayfield trade. And the 49ers for a Garoppolo. As for the Texans, well, we will just have to wait and see.