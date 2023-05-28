HBO Reveals If ‘Succession’ Spinoffs Will Happen, Adds Fuel To The Fire Of Common Theory

Videos by OutKick

“Succession” fans shouldn’t expect any spinoffs once the series comes to a close.

The series finale will air Sunday night on HBO, and expectations are through the roof. After four incredible seasons, it’s time to find out how the story of the Roy family ends.

Who will win? Will anyone die? Will the Roy family be shattered by the time the credits roll for the final time?

That remains to be seen, but it sounds like this will officially be the end of “Succession” and expanding or continuing the universe isn’t in the cards for HBO at this point.

“No, not at this point now. I know there was some talk about spinoffs, but no, not at all…I’ll never say never but my instinct and based on a number of conversations about the evolution of ‘Succession’ and these characters, at this stage, there is no intention of spinning any one character off,” HBO’s head of drama Francesca Orsi said during an interview with Deadline.

The final episode of “Succession” airs Sunday night. (Photo: David M. Russell/HBO ©2022 HBO. All Rights Reserved)

For those of you who haven’t read my finale preview piece, I suggest you give it a read. Orsi’s comments actually make me believe my predictions are going to turn out pretty accurate.

SUCCESSION FINALE PREDICTIONS:



– A shocking suicide

– Crippling pain and trauma

– Unexpected winner emerges



Read my full breakdown of what I expect to happen Sunday night. There will be no happy endings: https://t.co/GcgRBLfhbx — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) May 26, 2023

*WARNING*: POSSIBLE SPOILERS BELOW. CONSIDER YOURSELF WARNED.

Remember, my biggest prediction is Kendall will ultimately end up committing suicide after failing to stop the deal with Lukas Mattsson from going through.

In the closing moments, he’ll realize he failed to leave his father’s shadow and instead of being the heir he always felt he was groomed to be, he’ll be nothing more than the man who allowed his dad’s empire to be lost.

I also predict very grim fates for Shiv and Roman, but I think there’s a very good chance Kendall doesn’t live through the finale.

How will “Succession” end? (Photo: David M. Russell/HBO ©2022 HBO. All Rights Reserved)

Orsi’s comments about no spinoffs only makes me think a tragic ending is more likely. Nobody wants a show about Mattsson winning and running Waystar Royco. That’s not happening, and if the family is shattered, it kind of leaves no room for spinoffs.

The only realistic spinoff path would be Kendall winning and following his journey and empire now that he’s running everything. Does it sound like that’s going to happen? Absolutely not.

By closing the door on spinoffs, what HBO is really doing is telling me and other fans there simply won’t be any paths left. Studios and networks love money. They never shut the door on anything that could print cash unless it’s simply not possible.

If Kendall’s dead, then it’s kind of hard to do anything at all!

Will “Succession” end in complete tragedy? (Photo: David M. Russell/HBO ©2022 HBO. All Rights Reserved)

Will my theory and predictions turn out to be correct? We’ll find out tonight on HBO! Fire away with your predictions in the comments below.