‘Succession’ Star Reveals Much More Tragic Alternate Ending Was Filmed: ‘Stopped Me’

The ending of “Succession” could have been much more tragic than what fans saw on TV.

WARNING: THERE ARE GOING TO BE SPOILERS FOR THE SERIES FINALE BELOW. CONSIDER YOURSELF WARNED.

In the final moments of “Succession,” fans watch Kendall (Jeremy Strong) walk into a park near the Hudson River after losing his father’s company, and it appeared like he might be gearing up to kill himself.

I actually predicted Kendall would commit suicide, and it definitely appeared like his death was imminent. However, the series ended with him sitting on a bench contemplating losing everything.

However, there is footage somewhere of Strong climbing over the barrier to jump into the water, which would have been the most tragic outcome possible.

Kendall Roy has more money than he can ever spend, and he has nothing. I’ll watch this scene forever: music, cinematography, sunset on the Statue of Liberty and Jeremy Strong. Almost unparalleled perfection pic.twitter.com/P4QFThBQwz — Tzippy Shmilovitz 🟧 (@Tzipshmil) May 29, 2023

“Succession” alternate ending could have seen Kendall die.

“I sat on the bench, and it always to me felt like there was nowhere — there’s no coming back from this. And I looked at these waves and it was so windy that day and so cold and there was some piece of metal clanging and it was this terrible sound, and I sort of couldn’t bear it. And I stood up and walked slowly to the barrier that was set up there and climbed over it and I didn’t really know what I planned to do, and the actor playing Colin [Scott Nicholson] saw me and ran and stopped me from doing it,” Strong explained on the “Succession Podcast,” according to ComingSoon.net.

Ultimately, the take of him climbing over the barrier wasn’t used and his ultimate fate is left open to interpretation.

Kendall ended “Succession” as a broken and shattered man. (Credit: HBO)

Should Kendall have died?

Selfishly, I do wish Kendall had died because it would have made my predictions completely accurate. The fact there’s a take that was filmed where he does kill himself is a bit frustrating. We got so close to nailing the whole thing.

However, the ambiguous ending is great too. Kendall is a shattered and broken man. He has all the money in the world but is completely destroyed.

His narcissism and greed simply couldn’t be controlled, and in the end, it cost him everything. However, the suicide outcome would have also been the perfect final bow on top of “Succession.” The finale was always going to be tragic. Kendall killing himself after realizing he was a failure who lost his family’s empire would have been very poetic.

“Succession” filmed a take of Kendall killing himself. (Credit: HBO)

Finally, I have to give a major shoutout to Kieran Culkin. The bar scene was so subtly beautiful when he cracked a small smile. The man who never wanted to take over is finally free of the burden of his family business and a billionaire.

An absolutely incredible scene.