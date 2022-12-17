Student Sought $2.15 Million In Sexual Harassment Case Against Les Miles

Les Miles is in the news again and — again — it’s not good.

Documents in a state lawsuit filed against LSU and the ex-football coach claim that he “groomed, sexually and emotionally manipulated, and damaged” a student in 2013. The unnamed accuser sought a $2.15 million settlement with the school.

The lawsuit was filed by former Associate Athletic Director Sharon Lewis, who said she was verbally abused and even denied pay raises for reporting inappropriate and racist behavior by Coach Miles.

“Making scandalous accusations does not make something true,” said Peter Ginsberg, an attorney for Miles.

The documents, including an 8-page account of the former student’s allegations, will be at the center of arguments in the state lawsuit’s next hearing on Monday.

Former LSU Coach Les Miles is at the center of a sexual harassment lawsuit. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Les Miles Has A Reputation For Being Creepy

During his tenure at LSU, Miles was accused of texting female students on a burner phone and often taking them to his condo alone. On at least one occasion, he was said to have kissed a student and suggested they go to a hotel. He reportedly told her he could help her career.

In 2013, then-LSU Athletic Director Joe Avella recommended that Miles be fired. An investigation conducted by an outside law firm did not find that Miles had sexual relationships with any of the women. The report did, however, indicate that his behavior was inappropriate.

The school banned him from interacting with female students after the 2013 probe.

Miles led the 2007 LSU Tigers to a national title but was fired in 2016 as the team’s performance waned. He lost the head coach job in 2021 at Kansas after LSU released a report about its handling of sexual misconduct cases.

Miles denies any wrongdoing.