Student Pepper Sprays Teacher After He Takes Cell Phone Away From Her For Cheating On Test

“That’ll be an A for assault.”

A new video shows a Tennessee high school student pepper spraying a teacher because he confiscated her cell phone.

The Antioch High School teacher’s reasoning appeared justified – the female student had apparently been Googling answers to a test she was taking. Oh, she was then texting the answers to other students.

Newsflash to the student… you can’t do that.

STUDENTS STOOD BY AND LAUGHED AT PEPPER SPRAY

“She just pepper-sprayed me! ” the teacher can be heard screaming as the commotion entered the school hallway with the female student chasing after him. As the teacher is trying to get help while still refusing to hand over the phone, the student then pepper sprayed him AGAIN! Eventually another teacher intervenes before the video shuts off.

The whole entire time the other students just laugh with no one telling her to stop or trying to help their teacher as if they were watching some Gladiator event.

To make matters even worse for the teacher, this was actually the second time he had been assaulted in recent months! There was no pepper spray involved in that incident when he took someone’s phone, instead, they just punched him right in the face.

Lovely!

A high school student maced her teacher after he took her cell phone away for cheating. (Getty Images)

SECOND TIME THIS TEACHER WAS ASSAULTED

Listen, I get it – I get anxious when I don’t have my phone around me as well. But I’m not about to go and PEPPER SPRAY MY TEACHER because I got caught doing something wrong and was mad at the punishment.

I remember when I was in high school, if we got caught with our CD Players or cell phone out the same thing would happen – it would be taken away until the end of class or given to the principal and you would pick it up at the end of the day.

Welcome to the future of America. Whether it’s beating a teacher unconscious over your Nintendo Switch being confiscated, to not knowing to stand for the National Anthem, the disconnect between the younger generations and reality is stunning.

But what can we really expect when they are growing up in a society that never punishes them?

There’s been no word yet on if the student faced any disciplinary action.