Strong Pitching Matchup Opens Yankees Vs Rays

Yankees vs. Rays, 6:40 ET

Wasn’t really a pretty day for me yesterday as I got the correct winners of games, but both were run line plays, and, unfortunately, both games were one run games. I was completely correct with the winners, but that doesn’t do us much good. Want to know the worst part of it all? There were nine games yesterday and three of them were one run games. I picked two of them, I don’t know if that is pathetic or impressive, but I’m here to right the ship and get a win in the game between the Yankees and Rays.

There have been a number of disappointments in Major League Baseball this year, but just based on the talent level and names on paper, you’d have to argue that the Yankees are one of the biggest disappointments. The offense has underperformed all season, but this month has been particularly bad. We are nearing the end of August and this month was absolutely brutal. Their record in August is 6-15. They just recently ended a nine game losing streak, and have still lost nine of the last ten games. They’ve scored 35 runs over those 21 games which comes out to an average of just 1.6 runs per game. They do have a little ray of light because they get AL Cy Young candidate Gerrit Cole on the mound tonight. Even Cole has been struggling lately as he just allowed six earned runs over four innings to the Red Sox. So far, August is his worst month of the season. May was pretty rough, he allowed 19 earned runs over 33 innings. But, August is on pace to be worse as he has allowed 14 over 24 innings. He’s been better on the road than he has been at home this season so maybe he can stop the bleeding a bit as he takes on the Rays in Tampa. He’s faced the Rays three times this season and has allowed nine earned runs over 17 innings, but the Yankees are 2-1 in the three games.

ST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 23: Randy Arozarena #56 of the Tampa Bay Rays celebrates after hitting a three-run home run in the fifth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Tropicana Field on September 23, 2022 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

The Rays are playing better baseball now. Much like the Yankees, they were stumbling for a while – specifically in July – but they’ve rebounded a bit in August. It isn’t much of a surprise, but that stumble did cost them the lead in the division as the steady Orioles overtook first place in the division. Now they are dealing with the Wander Franco situation, and I have to give them a bit of credit because they have gone 7-3 since Franco left the team. That’s not easy to deal with, but if any sport lends itself to losing a superstar, baseball is the one. Tonight they have Zach Eflin taking the ball. He’s had a very solid season and leads the Major League in WHIP. Outside of a start against the Guardians, he’s had a very strong month. Take that start out and he has allowed just two earned runs in 19 innings. He’s had an interesting campaign because he either throws really well or really poorly. He stymied the Yankees in his last matchup with them as he allowed just three hits and no runs over six innings.

I like the under in this game even though it is hard for me to pass up Gerrit Cole at plus money. I know I could bet them both, but there is no way you can confidently bet on the Yankees right now. I am just hopeful that Cole can do his part to keep the Rays bats from getting hot today. Eflin has pitched well enough to keep the struggling Yankees down. It is a bit low at 7.5 but I’ll take the under. I’d probably lean toward the Rays winning the game.

