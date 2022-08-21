Strong Pitching Indicates Under

I’m sure some of you are probably sick of hearing me talk about some of the same players, pitchers, etc. It is the nature of writing these articles, and gambling for that matter. Because you find a good thing, you keep riding it. Plus, with baseball, the rotation goes through the same five guys every week, so the words just keep pouring in about some of the same players.

Yes, we are back looking at Merrill Kelly and his great season that he is having for the Diamondbacks. We’ve talked about him quite a bit this year (hence my opening paragraph), but I’ll still cover it for the new guys. Kelly has a 2.81 ERA for the year, and has been strong in almost every situation you examine. He stumbled quite a bit in May, but he has rebounded nicely for the Diamondbacks. He also tends to do a really good job of staying in the games. That’s fairly easy to do when you’re not allowing a ton of runs, but he doesn’t walk too many guys, and he doesn’t allow a ton of hits this year either.

On the other side, we have Jose Quintana who is now being passed around the NL Central. He just has the Reds and Brewers left to get all off of his checklist. And, I’m not sure he can pitch for the Brewers as they were the only team he was good against when he was part of the Cubs. Anyway, this year has been really good for Quintana. He has a 3.38 ERA, his lowest since 2016 when he was on the White Sox. In his three starts since coming over from Pittsburgh, he has a 2.65 ERA, has gone 17 innings and has struck out 16 batters. That’s pretty solid and pretty dominant.

Arizona isn’t quite the pushover team I expected them to be. With Kelly on the hill, I normally try and take the moneyline, especially because we usually get pretty good plus money. Today isn’t one of those days. Today I say we play the under 4 through five innings at -125 (I found it at PointsBet, DraftKings is a little higher).

