Stroman, Cubs Will Take Series Opener

Cubs vs. Marlins, 6:40 ET

It was a brutal day for me yesterday. I went 0-3 and while I recognize that this won’t be the last time this year I have a day like that, I was frustrated because I felt like I had the right plays in those games. Some of it was flukey stuff – for example, the Dodgers and Pirates scored five runs in the first inning then none until the sixth. Either way, I need to shake it off and get back to it. Let’s get it here.

The Cubs are doing really well for themselves to start the season. I have enjoyed watching this team develop as a fan, but as a bettor, it is one of the teams early on that I was correct about. They are hitting better than I expect, and have a surprisingly high amount of runs considering they only have 33 home runs. Their pitching has been solid too, led by Marcus Stroman (today’s starter) and Justin Steele. Stroman is taking on the Marlins today. He has to be happy to get back on the mound after his last start, by far the worst of the young season. It was the first non-quality start that he had this year and he allowed three home runs and five earned runs. He has only one road start and it was against the Athletics. He allowed two hits and no earned runs in that start.

The Marlins take on the Chicago Cubs. (Photo by Jasen Vinlove/Miami Marlins/Getty Images)

Marlins Playing Well Overall, But Slumping Now

The Marlins are performing better than expected to start the young season. They have a .500 record to start the year at 13-13 and come into this game having won just one of their past five games though after losing three of the four games against the Braves. They are now sending Jesus Luzardo to the hill in order to try and make two straight wins for them. Luzardo hasn’t been great since coming over to the Marlins last year in a trade. However, he did start the year with three straight quality starts. In his last two contests, he has allowed at least three earned runs and went 4.1 innings in both. He has had good success against the Cubs hitters in their experience against him, holding them to a .218 average against him.

I do think the Cubs are the better team, but I’d also say that Chicago has the better starter in this game. Luzardo is talented, but I’m not convinced he has put it all together. I’m backing the Cubs at -110.

