Stripper Stars At Former NFL Running Back’s Charity Event At Detroit-Area High School

Former NFL running back Quentin Hines might have a case of CTE because this brainiac thought it would be a smart idea to unleash a stripper inside a Detroit-area high school gymnasium during a charity event.

Video of Saturday’s event at the Mount Clemens, Michigan school gymnasium shows a woman in all sorts of stripper-esque poses as she stars in Hines’ fundraiser for some low-level minor league professional football league.

Once footage of the stripper started showing up on social media, Mount Clemens had no choice but to ban Hines, who has a Super Bowl ring from a stint he had with the New England Patriots, according to Fox 2 Detroit.

Hines, who played college football at the University of Cincinnati and Akron, doesn’t understand what the big deal is with the woman on all-fours twerking at half-court of the gymnasium.

“I don’t think she was a stripper. She was one of her dancers that was underdressed, and it’s unfortunate,” Hines said. “I did not know that someone would come that underdressed to dance with him.”

Underdressed.

That’s a new one.

Let’s go to the footage to see what exactly was going on at this school during a slow weekend in the middle of October.

On Oct. 15 at an alleged "charity event" at Mount Clemens High School near Detroit, Mich., a rapper simulated sex with a stripper in the school @BattlingBathers stadium. The space was rented by an outside group, which has now been banned from using the school facilities. pic.twitter.com/7saM6aGqH8 — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) October 18, 2022

After some simple investigative work, it appears we have a better look at the Mount Clemens stripper via The Smell of Detroit, which appears to be some fragrance company that did some entrepreneurial work at the school with the same stripper who put on a performance.

Hines’ big mistake is that he didn’t bring a drag queen along with the stripper to the school.

Then there wouldn’t be any controversy. As you all know by now, in 2022, you can’t say anything about drag queens at schools. The former RB wouldn’t be in this situation.

Gotta think, Quentin.