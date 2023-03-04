Stripper Facing Battery Charges After Hitting Her Ex In The Head With A Wad Of Rolled Up Money

Videos by OutKick

Dating a co-worker can lead to all kinds of problems down the road should you break-up. Throw in a strip club setting and that adds another layer of complexity to the situation. Almost anything can go down in that environment.

A romance gone wrong at Florida strip club ended in the arrest of a stripper on a domestic battery charge. She is accused of hitting her ex-boyfriend in the head with a wad of rolled up money. The entire scene played out in the club.

Tierah Miller (Image Credit: The Smoking Gun)

Police say 29-year-old stripper, Tierah Miller, became upset when she saw her ex-boyfriend, a 34-year-old security guard at Baby Dolls strip club, attempt to speak to another one of their co-workers. So she, as one does in this situation, grabbed a wad of money and threw it at her ex.

The large amount of rolled up money, presumable ones, hit the security guard in the back of the head. According to reports, Miller was also charged with criminal mischief. She received the additional charge for allegedly damaging her ex’s phone.

Miller and the unnamed security guard dated for six months before ending the relationship a week before the incident.

Stripper arrested for throwing money at her ex (Image Credit: Baby Dolls Lounge/Facebook)

Would You Expect Anything Less From A Florida Strip Club?

Miller was released without bond from the county jail. She was ordered to have no contact with her ex-boyfriend, although a judge ruled that she can continue her work as a stripper at Baby Dolls.

Miller’s prior convictions include reckless driving, marijuana possession, and driving without a license.

If you’re hanging out a strip club where the strippers aren’t being arrested for throwing rolled up money at their security guard exes, you’re hanging out at the wrong type of strip club.

Dinner and a show is one thing. Dinner and a show that includes relationship drama that requires police intervention is getting the most out of your dollar bills.