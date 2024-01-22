‘Stranger Things’ Shares Special Behind The Scenes Look At Final Season

Videos by OutKick

Cameras are rolling on the final season of “Stranger Things,” and fans can’t wait to see how the legendary saga ends.

The fifth and final season of the Netflix show went into production in early January. It’s hard to believe “Stranger Things” premiered all the way back in 2016, and the final season is currently being filmed.

It’s been an incredible run, but it’s not over just yet. Not even close. After a wild season four ending, fans are eager and excited to find out how this all ends.

While there’s no release date, more information is coming out about season five, and that includes a special BTS look.

“Stranger Things” season five production is underway. (Cr. Atsushi Nishijima/Netflix © 2024)

“Stranger Things” teases final season.

The show’s X page tweeted out several images from the set, and I can guarantee fans won’t want to miss them.

Take a look below, and hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

it's giving "coffee and contemplation"

week 2 of ST5 complete!



📸 via Ross Duffer's Instagram pic.twitter.com/QatvBMahwB — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) January 19, 2024

important transmission from the set of Stranger Things 5: Hellfire lives! 📸 from @rossduffer pic.twitter.com/jbUMWmiTSO — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) January 11, 2024

thought we should all get a little treat (photo via Ross Duffer's Instagram) pic.twitter.com/X9phFYgD8u — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) January 9, 2024

Is it the most informative look at the new season? Not at all, but it’s enough to wet the whistle and give fans something to discuss.

Production is just more than a couple weeks in, and that means millions of fans are still probably seven to eight months away from getting a trailer.

We’re probably at least a year away from getting season five. I’ll be absolutely shocked if the final episodes show up before 2025. Happy? Without a doubt. Shocked? Absolutely.

The post-production on “Stranger Things” is nuts, and that tacks on a ton of extra time just like “Game of Thrones” back in the day.

More than anything, fans want and *DESERVE* a great ending from the Duffer brothers. I was less than a year out college when “Stranger Things” first premiered (I took some extra time), and it’s now 2024. It’s been a long journey, and I can’t wait to find out how it ends. Let me know your predictions at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.