‘Stranger Things’ Fans Hit With Massive Update On Final Season

Videos by OutKick

Cameras will start rolling very soon on the final season of “Stranger Things.”

Fans have been waiting on pins and needles for any update available on the fifth and final season of the hit Netflix show.

Season four wrapped up on July 1, 2022. Since then, everything has been pretty silent due to multiple strikes.

However, production on the final season is set to start in early January, according to Deadline. The goal is to start as soon as January 5th.

“Stranger Things” will start production very soon. (Cr. Ursula Coyote/Netflix © 2022)

“Stranger Things” set to start production on final season.

First off, this is great news. Fans finally have a timeline coming together for when the final season will actually happen.

It’s been far too long since we last had new episodes. Production starting in early January is the first domino to fall in order to get the fifth and final season.

However, should fans start getting their hopes up for new episodes in the near future? Absolutely not. “Stranger Things” requires a lot of post production due to the heavy special effects.

Even with production starting in early 2024, I find it VERY hard to believe there will be new episodes released before 2025.

When will “Stranger Things” return? (Cr. Steve Dietl/Netflix © 2022)

If I had to guess, I’d circle early 2025 for the release of season five. March 2025 seems to make a lot of sense. That gives Netflix plenty of time to film, edit and market the final ride.

More than anything, fans will definitely be willing to wait as long as the ending is as epic as we’ve all been hoping for. The epic journey brought to viewers by the Duffer brothers premiered in 2016, and it’s been off to the races ever since.

Now, we get one more set of new episodes, and then the paranormal story about a group of kids in Hawkins, Indiana will end.

Production will start soon on the final season of “Stranger Things.” (Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022)

If viewers have to wait until 2025 for new episodes, then so be it as long as expectations are met. Fans have invested years into the series. We can’t be disappointed like many of us were with “Game of Thrones.” Fortunately, the Duffer brothers know how to bring the heat, and I have no doubt they will again. Make sure to keep checking back to OutKick for any and all “Stranger Things” updates as we have them. Give me your predictions for how the series will end at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.