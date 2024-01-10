‘Stranger Things’ Announces Major Season 5 Update

Videos by OutKick

“Stranger Things” fans have their first major update in a very long time.

The fourth season of the hit Netflix series wrapped up July 1, 2022, and viewers have been on pins and needles waiting for any news about when new episodes might drop.

While that still remains unclear, one thing is for certain: Cameras are already rolling or will be very soon on the final season of “Stranger Things.”

The show’s official X page released a photo of the cast together announcing the “CODE RED” update that production is officially underway on season five.

Check out the awesome announcement below, and hit me with your theories and thoughts on “Stranger Things” at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

🚨THIS IS A CODE RED🚨 STRANGER THINGS 5 production has officially begun!!! pic.twitter.com/TFN07WVbRD — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) January 8, 2024

“Stranger Things” season five production is underway.

This is great news for fans of the legendary saga. “Stranger Things” has been a monster hit since it first premiered in 2016.

It’s hard to believe it’s been that long. Feels like just yesterday I was sitting on my couch with a big bowl of popcorn and some Miller Lites cruising through season one episodes.

Now, it’s 2024, and production is finally underway on the final season. It’s been a long time coming, and I have no doubt other fans are just as excited as I am.

Production is underway on “Stranger Things” season five. (Cr. Ursula Coyote/Netflix © 2022)

After four truly outstanding seasons injected with a massive dose of sci-fi action, nostalgia, mystery and suspense, fans will gear up for one more ride with Eleven and the rest of the game.

I truly have no idea how the show will end. All we know for sure is the creators have ruled out that it’s just a giant game of Dungeons & Dragons being played out.

If that had been the big reveal at the end, then I truly think you would have seen people riot and for good reason.

“Stranger Things” season five production is underway. (Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022)

The biggest question now is when season five might actually hit the streaming giant if production just started. My guess is fans are looking at an early 2025 release. It’s going to take significant time to film and then post-production will take even longer. It’d be absolutely shocking if the final season drops this year. Prepare for a 2025 release, and while that’s an insane wait, we can count on the Duffer brothers to deliver. Send me your season five theories at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.