‘Stranger Things’ Creators Break Silence On Popular Ending Theory

Videos by OutKick

“Stranger Things” creators Matt and Ross Duffer have publicly responded to a very popular ending theory:

That the entire Netflix show has simply been a prolonged game of Dungeons & Dragons.

The fifth season will serve as the conclusion of the hit show and will likely arrive at some point in early 2025. If it gets here in 2024, then that’s great, but nobody is holding their breath expecting that to happen.

Given the long breaks between seasons, fans have had plenty of time to debate possible theories. One of the popular ones on Reddit is that the entire show is simply a game of DnD being played out by the characters.

In essence, none of its real. It’s all in the imagination of the core characters.

“Stranger Things” creators shoot down popular ending theory.

I’ve never bought that for a single second, and I would be livid if that’s how it all played out in the end. Well, the good news is the Duffer brothers have now ruled it out.

“That is correct. That is the ending…. No,” Matt Duffer jokingly told Metro when presented with the theory.

“That would be the equivalent of, ‘That’s all a dream.’ No, I assure you that is not how we’re going to end the show. We’ve known where we’ve been going for a while. And we feel comfortable with it; hopefully, it satisfies everyone. We’ll see,” Ross Duffer added.

The Duffer Brothers shot down a popular “Stranger Things” ending theory. (Credit: Netflix)

There you have it, folks. The popular online theory about how “Stranger Things” will end has officially been debunked.

Unfortunately, that’s where the good news ends. Plot details on the fifth season remain completely unknown. Specifics are being guarded more tightly than America’s nuclear arsenal, and any kind of leak could cause hundreds of millions in damages to Netflix if people decide not to watch.

Fans are doing everything possible to find any information they can, but so far, there’s nothing….other than this important update from the Duffer brothers.

When will “Stranger Things” return? (Credit: Netflix)

All that matters in the end is “Stranger Things” gives fans the kind of ending we deserve. The show first premiered in 2016, and nearly a decade will have passed by the time it ends. That’s a massive amount of time commitment for millions of people. Anything other than an exceptional ending would be a huge disappointment. Thankfully, the Duffer brothers haven’t let us down before and I doubt they will moving forward. Keep checking back for any updates we might and hit me with your predictions at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.