‘Stranger Things’ Actress Grace Van Dien Puts Acting Career On Hold After Movie Producer Asked Her To Join Threesome

Apparently, the #MeToo movement taught Hollywood exactly nothing.

Grace Van Dien — most known for her role as Chrissy Cunningham in the Netflix series “Stranger Things” — said she’s stepping back from acting after multiple incidents of sexual harassment.

On a Twitch live stream Tuesday, the 26-year-old actress claimed a movie producer asked her to join in on a threesome. The uncomfortable encounter, she says, prompted her to turn down four movies in the last two and a half weeks.

“Here’s the thing: I’ve seen that some people are upset with me for turning down acting projects and deciding to stream more,” she said. “But the fact of the matter is, the last few projects I’ve worked on, I didn’t have the best experiences with some of the people I had to work for,” Van Dien said

Grace Van Dien attends Netflix’s “Stranger Things” Season 4 New York Premiere. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Elaborating on the incident, Van Dien said the producer “had hired a woman he was sleeping with and then he had her ask me to have a threesome with them…. I didn’t (do it) and I cried, and I was so upset.”

She also noted that a fellow castmate heard the encounter, “And was like, ‘Did I just hear that correctly?'”

The actress — who has also appeared in several movies — said she informed her management team of the incident, which was “the right way” to handle it.

Van Dien pivots to Twitch live streaming.

Instead of acting, at least for now, Van Dien says she prefers live streaming. That way, she can control who she talks to and interacts with.

“I get to stay inside my home and play video games, and I don’t have my boss asking me to have sex with him,” she said. “That’s how this is better for my mental health.”

As far as her plans for the future, Van Dien says she’s pretty happy where she’s at. But she isn’t giving up acting altogether.

“I’m developing my own projects,” she said. “I’m hoping that someone decides to fund them because then I can be in control of my own set. And I’m not going to ask my actors to sleep with me, so that’s cool, right?”