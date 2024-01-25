Story Of Three Frozen-To-Death Kansas City Chiefs Fans Does Not Add Up

Videos by OutKick

Three men named Ricky Johnson, 38; Clayton McGeeney, 36; and David Harrington, 37, attended a Kansas City Chiefs watch party on January 7 at their pal Jordan Willis’ home in Kansas City.

Local police located the bodies of Johnson, McGeeney, and Harrington frozen to death on January 9 in Willis’s backyard.

The homeowner insists he had “no knowledge” the bodies were there.

He says he wasn’t made aware of the dead bodies outside his home until the fiancée of one victim broke into his back door after she couldn’t reach her soon-to-be husband, when she noticed a dead body in the yard.

A fifth man has since come forward, saying he also attended the watch party and all three victims were alive and well at midnight on January 7.

Meaning, the three bodies froze to death sometime within the 48-hour period that night and when the bodies were discovered.

Where was Willis during those two days while family members of the deceased men say they repeatedly tried to contact him?

He says he was asleep for the full two days, exhausted after the party he hosted.

That is about all of the information we have as of publication. And it doesn’t add up. Not in the slightest.

Jordan Willis’ property, via Fox News.

How did three buddies each end up frozen just feet away from a house in which they were partying?

How were none of the three able to get back into the house, get into a car, call for help, or do something to avoid freezing to death?

What made the homeowner sleep for nearly 48 hours while his phone rang and three people died in his backyard?

The pieces don’t add up to Jonathan Price, one of the victims’ brothers, either. Price appeared on Fox & Friends Thursday to question the homeowner’s version of the story.

“There’s way too many questions still needing to be answered, and nobody can answer those questions,” Price.

“And honestly, except for Jordan … the fifth person, he was there, but he wasn’t there after a certain time frame.”

“That’s just the stuff that’s not adding up. If you have to change your story [refreshing Willis’ lawyer’s inconsistencies] then how do we know at any time where you’re telling the truth? It doesn’t make any sense.”

Host Ainsley Earhardt noted that Willis is an accomplished scientist and not someone with a checkered past, to which Price agreed.

“That part makes no sense to me,” he added.

“Especially when, it seems like you’re a responsible individual, a responsible enough individual to… gain a PhD… in what seems like a very complicated science… If you’re one of those type of people in order… to sleep all day on a Monday, which I assume was a work day, if you’re working from home… I don’t know how that is possible. I definitely wouldn’t be able to do that.”

Kaylee La Tier, who the New York Post described as a friend of one of the victims, was more direct in her suggestion that Willis is withholding key information.

“This man was inside his home alive while my friends were dead in his yard for lord knows how long,” Tier wrote in a Facebook post.

“They were all hanging out since after the game Sunday. He KNEW people were looking for them. He read messages of people searching for him on Tuesday.”

“My husband banged on his door for 20 [minutes],” La Tier continued. “My friend banged on his door and then busted a window and yelled and announced her presence while she’s inside and still nothing from him? Then the cops come 10 [minutes] later and he comes out nonchalant in his boxers with an empty wine glass in hand??!

“Nothing is adding up. Dave, Clay and Ricky need and deserve justice.”

They do, indeed.

Something is off. And three people are dead because of it.

OutKick will provide further details on the case as we learn more. Any opinion at this juncture would be mere and reckless speculation.