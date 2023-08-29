Stop The Phony Praise: Every Player Doesn’t Deserve A Video Tribute When They Return

Videos by OutKick

For some unknown reason, the New York Mets decided to gift their former pitcher, Max Scherzer, with a video tribute when he returned to CitiField.

Ya know, Max Scherzer, the pitcher that helped lead the Mets to World Series championships from 2013-2019 and then again in 2021.

Oh wait, NONE of those were with the Mets.

In a pathetic, mind-numbing and frankly, dumb move by the Mets organization, they decided to honor Scherzer before Sunday night’s game. Why? What did Scherzer do that was significant whatsoever? Sure, he’s a solid pitcher… but he was in New York for LESS THAN TWO YEARS, and he’s now gone. He waived his no-trade clause to get the hell out of Queens.

And yet the geniuses at the Mets… gave him a damn tribute?

THE CROWD WAS NOT PLEASED

All one has to do is turn the volume up to hear exactly how the Mets fanbase thought about this.

The fans who thought they would be getting a World Series, instead got a video tribute for a player that is going to go to the playoffs… with the Texas Rangers and not the Mets.

Talk about tone deaf.

Just like Oprah giving away free cars to audience members, I guess the Mets feel that everybody and anybody deserves accolades and praise… for leaving the team. Just a few days prior to Scherzer’s tribute, the team gave third baseman Eduardo Escobar a tribute as well! What the hell for? This is a guy who was on the team from 2020-2023 and was an All-Star just once in his career. So… what?!

ACT LIKE YOU’VE BEEN HERE BEFORE

And don’t give me that “it’s a nice gesture” crap that I read from a few people on social media. Stop it. This isn’t a single-A team that is desperate to bring in fans that they do cheesy giveaways or free-nacho nights… this is the New York Mets.

You look like fools every time you do things like this, be it in a video or by tweeting out things like this after the player leaves your team.

STOP CELEBRATING JUST TO CELEBRATE

I don’t know what’s gotten into sports lately where American teams feel like we need to celebrate mediocrity, that we need to give everyone a participation trophy. Stop it. Keep the honors for those that actually deserve them. It’s not just the Mets. My Yankees do it as well from time to time with some questionable jersey number retirements. And let’s not forget about the Tampa Bay Rays for raising a banner for just making a Wild Card series that they went on to lose.

There’s a reason GOATs are GOATs… it’s because they had the mental fortitude to strive towards dominance when things weren’t handed to them.

Stop with the pandering. Act like you’ve been here before.