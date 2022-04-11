Stock Down: Joe Rogan Blasts Nancy Pelosi For Investments

Joe Rogan calls it like he sees it. And right now, there’s a crystal clear picture of Nancy Pelosi fattening her bank account via “insider trading,” and every normal person knows it.

During a discussion with Greg Fitzsimmons on a recent episode of his wildly popular podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, Rogan took aim at members of Congress, especially House Speaker Pelosi, for permitting themselves to purchase stocks openly even though they control the regulatory laws that control the markets.

Fitzsimmons and Rogan pointed out that members of Congress know which bills and laws will be passed before anyone else does, and they often use that to their advantage in the stock market. They specifically discussed Paul Pelosi, Pelosi’s husband, who invested more than $1 million into Telsa right before President Biden signed an electric vehicle bill, dramatically increasing his and Nancy’s bottom line.

“Insider trading’s against the law,” said Rogan. “How is that not insider trading?”

JUST IN: Joe Rogan Brings Into Question Nancy Pelosi’s Stock Trading Habits – Red Voice Media pic.twitter.com/muzltlKtyT — Patriot911 (@Patriot911News) April 8, 2022

Paul Pelosi has reportedly made a fortune investing in stocks that curiously align favorably with recent legislation. When Mrs. Pelosi was asked by the New York Post to comment on his questionable trades, she deferred comment to her spokesman Drew Hammill, who stated:

“The Speaker does not own any stocks. As you can see from the required disclosures, with which the Speaker fully cooperates, these transactions are marked ‘SP’ for Spouse. The Speaker has no prior knowledge or subsequent involvement in any transactions.”

Unlike Pelosi, Rogan had no problem addressing those shady dealings.

“If you know someone is going to sign a bill and that bill is going to be a massive boost to the electrical vehicle industry…and before that bill is signed you buy a f–kload of stock in electrical vehicles…and the next day the stock goes up, how is that legal?” asked Rogan.

Rules for thee, not for me.

