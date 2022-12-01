Stevie Nicks Writes Emotional Tribute To Late Fleetwood Mac Singer Christine McVie

On Wednesday, beloved Fleetwood Mac singer Christine McVie passed away at the age of 79. McVie had been suffering from a “short illness” and died in a hospital earlier in the day.

The legend’s passing spawned tributes from musical greats, including Fleetwood Mac band member Stevie Nicks.

McVie and Nicks experienced several ups-and-down throughout their time with the band, with McVie joining in 1970 and departing from the group in 1998. Nicks joined the band on the eve of 1975 with then-boyfriend and accompanying member Lindsey Buckingham. McVie rejoined in 2014 ahead of the group’s On with the Show tour.

Christine McVie was like Stevie’s wise older sister, the sweetly grounded balance to her ethereal astral projections.



she wrote so many brilliant songs, but will likely be best remembered for “Songbird,” which often closed out Fleetwood Mac shows.



RIP to an understated queen. pic.twitter.com/1njOSaSmqN — shauna (@goldengateblond) November 30, 2022

Heartfelt Note To “Best Friend” Christine McVie

In the heartfelt Instagram post, including a photo of the penned tribute, Nicks recalled McVie as her “best friend” since ’75. She expressed regret for not visiting McVie after finding out about her illness over the weekend.

Nicks’ statement read:

A few hours ago I was told that my best friend in the whole world since the first day of 1975, had passed away. I didn’t even know she was Ill. Until late Saturday night. I wanted to be in London; I wanted to get to London — but we were told to wait. So, since Saturday, one song has been swirling around in my head, over and over and over. I thought I might possibly get to sing it to her and so, I’m singing it to her now. I always knew I would need these words one day. @stevienicks

Nicks commemorated McVie by sharing lyrics to the song “Hallelujah” by HAIM.

“I had a best friend but she has come to pass One I wish I could see now You always remind me that memories will last These arms reach out You were there to protect me like a shield Long hair, running with me through the field Everywhere, you’ve been with me all along.

She added, “See you on the other side, my love. Don’t forget me.”

McVie’s hits for the group included all-timers like “Songbird,” “You Make Loving Fun,” “Everywhere,” “Say You Love Me,” “Over My Head” and “Think About Me.”

Fleetwood Pays Tribute

Fleetwood Mac released a statement on McVie’s death shortly after the news went public. McVie’s family announced her passing.

There are no words to describe our sadness at the passing of Christine McVie. She was truly one-of-a-kind, special and talented beyond measure. She was the best musician anyone could have in their band and the best friend anyone could have in their life. We were so lucky to have a life with her. Individually and together, we cherished Christine deeply and are thankful for the amazing memories we have. She will be so very missed.

Peace and love, Christine McVie. ❤️🌹 pic.twitter.com/5xV833cZFW — Susanna Hoffs (@SusannaHoffs) November 30, 2022

So so sad to hear about Christine McVie an artist I held dear and close to my heart. One of the greatest all time songwriters, singers, and band members, she radiated both purity and sass in equal measure, bringing light to the music of the 70s. RIP. – John pic.twitter.com/MkGqAD1wRV — Duran Duran (@duranduran) November 30, 2022

My favorite video of Christine McVie and Stevie Nicks blasted all the way to mars pic.twitter.com/dpFloDpemo — erb (@bentleyliz2) November 30, 2022