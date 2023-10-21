‘Steve’s An A**hole:’ Gregg Popovich Responds In Jest To Kerr’s ‘Rejuvenated’ Comments

Videos by OutKick

San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich and Golden State Warriors must have a pretty secure relationship. After all, why else would you feel comfortable calling someone an “a–hole?”

After the Spurs and Warriors played a preseason matchup last night, one Spurs reporter highlighted how Kerr believes Victor Wembanyama has “rejuvenated” Pop.

Kerr likely meant that as a compliment. After all, Pop’s Spurs have missed the playoffs in four years and haven’t had a season winning percentage over .458 in that span.

However, Popovich doesn’t think he regressed at all. Ever unafraid to speak his mind — especially when he’s dead wrong — Popovich quickly squashed any indication that he slowed down.

“What was I being rejuvenated from?” Popovich said. “Was I in a mental institution or was I depressed and curled up in my bedroom or something? Steve’s an a**hole, and I’m gonna tell him that tonight after the game.”

Fortunately, Pop laughed after saying this, easing any tension in the room. You gotta love the snark and sarcasm rife within his response.

Gregg Popovich reacts to Steve Kerr saying he's ‘rejuvenated’ with Victor Wembanyama 😅



"What was I being rejuvenated from? Was I in a mental institution or was I depressed and curled up in my bedroom or something? Steve's an a**hole."



(via @hoopshype)pic.twitter.com/yuXvCYvown — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 21, 2023

While Pop clearly doesn’t think he’s slowing down at all, these past four years have certainly been rough. After all, they didn’t get the number one overall pick by being successful.

Fortunately, Wembanyama looks every bit like the play the Spurs hope he’ll become. He’s been a monster during the preseason and looks poised for a strong rookie campaign.

Maybe the Frenchman can turn San Antonio’s fortunes around, and Pop can keep focused on basketball instead of politics.

But if they do start winning, don’t say Wemby saved Pop. That is, unless you want to get a dose of Pop’s sarcasm.