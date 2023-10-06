First Look At Steven Spielberg’s New True WWII Series ‘Masters Of The Air’ Released

Videos by OutKick

The first images from “Masters of the Air” have hit the web, and it looks like Steven Spielberg’s latest WWII series will be awesome.

Spielberg has, once again, teamed up with Tom Hanks and Gary Goetzman to produce another true WWII series after incredible success with “Band of Brothers” and “The Pacific.” Both series were massive hits on HBO.

“Band of Brothers” is considered by many, myself included, the greatest war story ever told, and the fact it was released right when 9/11 happened gave people something to rally around.

Now, the trio is back with “Masters of the Air” about bombers in WWII.

“Masters of the Air” will tell the story of bombers in WWII. (Credit: Apple TV+)

First “Masters of the Air” photos released.

The plot of the nine-part Apple TV+ series is described as:

Based on Donald L. Miller’s book of the same name, and scripted by John Orloff, “Masters of the Air” follows the men of the 100th Bomb Group (the “Bloody Hundredth”) as they conduct perilous bombing raids over Nazi Germany and grapple with the frigid conditions, lack of oxygen and sheer terror of combat conducted at 25,000 feet in the air. Portraying the psychological and emotional price paid by these young men as they helped destroy the horror of Hitler’s Third Reich, is at the heart of “Masters of the Air.” Some were shot down and captured; some were wounded or killed. And some were lucky enough to make it home. Regardless of individual fate, a toll was exacted on them all.

For anyone who loves “Band of Brothers” and “The Pacific,” that should be more than enough to get you interested. Both of those series were incredibly dark at times, gripping and emotional. It’s borderline impossible to watch the church scene in “Band of Brothers” without tearing up. The same for the baseball field ending.

Now, Spielberg, Hanks and Goetzman will bring fans a story about the war in the air and not on the ground. While the photos don’t tell much, it is nice to get a first look at “Masters of the Air.”

Take a look at them below.

“Masters of the Air” will air on Apple TV+ (Credit: Apple TV+)

“Masters of the Air” tells the true story of bomber pilots in WWII. (Credit: Apple TV+)

“Masters of the Air” premieres January 26, 2024. (Credit: Apple TV+)

Expectations are sky high for this series.

It’s going to be borderline impossible to keep expectations realistic for “Masters of the Air.” The trio of Spielberg, Hanks and Goetzman already has two monster WWII hits on their hands.

Again, “Band of Brothers” is the greatest war story ever put on film, and more than 20 years later, it’s still incredible.

If you tell people Steven Spielberg, Tom Hanks and Gary Goetzman are teaming up for a third WWII series, expectations are going to soar.

The cast is also led by Austin Butler, who is fresh off his success playing Elvis and scoring a Golden Globe. The rest of the cast doesn’t include a ton of major names, but neither did the other two series. They both worked out just fine. You can catch “Masters of the Air” starting January 26, 2024. I have no doubt it will be outstanding.