Steven Spielberg Has Comically Dumb Regret About ‘Jaws’

Steven Spielberg thinks “Jaws” is responsible for people hating sharks.

Spielberg made the legendary hit film “Jaws” back in 1975, and it’s considered one of the greatest films ever made.

At the very least, it gave viewers an all-time line with “You’re gonna need a bigger boat.” However, Spielberg doesn’t feel good about the impact the film had on sharks.

“I truly and to this day regret the decimation of the shark population because of the book and the film. I really, truly regret that,” Spielberg said during an interview on BBC Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs, according to Entertainment Weekly.

“That’s one of the things I still fear. Not to get eaten by a shark, but that sharks are somehow mad at me for the feeding frenzy of crazy sports fishermen that happened after 1975,” the Hollywood legend further added.

Steven Spielberg thinks people hate sharks because of “Jaws.” (Photo by Screen Archives/Getty Images)

This is a weak stance from Steven Spielberg.

It’s honestly hard to tell whether or not the man responsible for several Hollywood hits is joking or not. He should be embarrassed if he’s being serious.

Does Steven Spielberg really think he’s the reason why people are scared of sharks? There were shark attacks before “Jaws” and there have been plenty afterwards.

The Jersey Shore shark attacks of 1916 came 59 years before “Jaws” hit theaters. Those attacks killed a total of four people and really started making people terrified of sharks.

The USS Indianapolis sinking happened in 1945, a full 30 years prior to “Jaws” coming out. Several members of the crew were later killed by sharks. In fact, a character in “Jaws” talks about surviving it.

So, the idea shark attacks were never talked about or known about before “Jaws” is truly comical.

Furthermore, it’s a movie. It’s supposed to be crazy. That’s the entire point of cinema. For a guy who brought people “Indiana Jones,” “Schindler’s List,” “Saving Private Ryan,” “The Goonies” and a bunch of other classics, he should understand the point of movies better than just about anyone else.

Yet, he’s now apologizing for making sharks look bad. If that’s not weak, I don’t know what is.

Steven Spielberg regrets how “Jaws” made people feel about sharks. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Watch “Jaws” and hate sharks all you want. That’s the natural order of life.