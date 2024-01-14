Steven Izzo, Tom Izzo’s Son, Finally Scores First Career Points & Michigan State Teammates, Crowd Go Completely Bonkers

Videos by OutKick

The Michigan State Spartans were locked up in a Big Ten matchup on Sunday afternoon at home against Rutgers. The contest went back-and-forth for a while, but the Tom Izzo-led squad went on a 19-0 second-half run to pull away.

Rutgers never got closer than 13 points the rest of the way, and Michigan State opened up a massive lead as the clocked ticked under two minutes.

Since the game had been decided, it was time for the Spartans to let some of their reserves get some court time.

One of those reserves is walk-on Steven Izzo. As you can probably tell from his last name, Steven is the son of head coach Tom Izzo. Steven walked-on to the program in the summer of 2019. This is his fifth year with the program, but he has seen very little game time in his career.

In fact, Izzo had appeared in 42 games prior to Sunday. But, for a total of only 50 minutes. He had never scored a point in college basketball. Until Sunday.

With 33 seconds left in a blowout victory, Steven Izzo drove into the lane, crossed-over towards the basket and threw up a prayer as he got fouled. The ball dropped through the hoop and every Michigan State player went nuts. So did the home crowd.

Clearly, Steven Izzo has a positive effect on the program. His bio on the team website calls him, “A vocal presence on the bench.”

Even though he is the coach’s son, Izzo doesn’t see the court much. However, he’s at practice every day. Based on the genuine reactions from his teammates, he’s a beloved player.

Good for him. This is what college basketball is all about.