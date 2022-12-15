Steven Adams Shares A Simple, Somewhat Vulgar Message For All Young Basketball Players

Steven Adams may be one of the most likable players in the NBA, and that’s not just me looking through my Memphis Grizzlies blue-tinted glasses. He’s got the New Zealand accent that immediately makes him cooler than most people in the NBA and comes across as a genuinely good dude that will also fight anyone for a rebound.

Adams also fits the mold of not being the most talented player on the court, but has made a career in the NBA by outworking the competition.

It’s tough not to root for the guy, and a recent conversation he had with teammate Danny Green on the ‘Inside The Green Room’ podcast is just the last example of why Adams is so cool.

Now in his 10th year in the NBA, Adams has witnessed and learned a thing or two about how to succeed in the league. He told Green that he tries to share some of his wisdom to his younger teammates, if they’re curious, and seems to always go back to a saying his former teammate Nick Collison once shared with him.

“The biggest thing I try and teach them is what Nick Collison taught me, which is super valuable because I think too much in games,” Adams explained. “It’s just a simple quote bro, ‘less brains – more cock and balls.'”

Steven Adams was asked what wise words he shares with his young teammates…



That is indeed one way to remind yourself to stop overanalyzing things on the court, or in life, and just go be you.

Green agreed with Adams’ sentiment too, saying “that’s a great way to live.”

It’s certainly worked for the 29-year-old Kiwi, especially since arriving in Memphis last season as he helped lead the Grizzlies to the Western Conference quarterfinals.

Follow Mark Harris on Twitter @ItIsMarkHarris