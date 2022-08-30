Kentucky Teams Up With Hollywood Star For Funny Video Ahead Of The Season Starting

Kentucky fan Steve Zahn teamed up with the Wildcats for a great video ahead of week one getting underway.

Zahn, who is one of the most underrated actors in Hollywood, awkwardly pretended to be offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello to help with the coach’s efficiency, and as expected, the final product was pretty funny.

Rich Scangarello: Efficiency Expert.



Enter Emmy-nominated actor and Cats fan Steve Zahn. pic.twitter.com/XcAakGa87g — Kentucky Football (@UKFootball) August 29, 2022

Whenever you can get a big star to help promote the program, you have to do it. You just have to do it.

Texas has Matthew McConaughey to help boost the Longhorns, USC has Will Ferrell and Snoop Dogg backing the program, Notre Dame has Vince Vaughn and Kentucky now has helped Zahn bring some attention to the Wildcats.

Is he as famous as some other people associated with major athletic departments? No, but Zahn is still a certified star, and he’s fresh off his latest hit “The White Lotus.”

Steve Zahn appears in a Kentucky football video ahead of the season starting. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images,)

He’s a legit Hollywood talent and is clearly also a big fan of the Wildcats. Seeing as how Kentucky is a very sexy pick to have a monster season, it makes sense for Zahn to get in on the magic ahead of game one against Miami of Ohio.

Plus, it just goes to show there’s serious energy around the program right now, and that has to make head coach Mark Stoops very happy.

Will Kentucky live up to expectations in 2022? (Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Finally, If you’ve never seen Steve Zahn’s movie “The Perfect Getaway,” I suggest you watch it ASAP. It’s one of the best thriller/mysteries made in the past 20 years. An absolutely outstanding film.