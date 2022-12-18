Steve Smith Gives Scientific Breakdown Of Hydration, Declares Himself CTE-Free Despite Claims By People On Twitter

Steve Smith is a national treasure. He’s not to be confused with Stephen A. Smith.

No, we’re talking about the former NFL wide receiver turned broadcaster who routinely says hilarious things on TV.

In advance of the Buffalo Bills-Miami Dolphins game Saturday night, Smith got into a very scientific breakdown of how players need to deal with the cold weather.

This is especially true for players who are not used to the cold. For example, Tua Tagovailoa. The Dolphins quarterback is from Hawaii, played college football in Alabama and now quarterbacks in Miami. Nothing says “I know cold weather” like living in Honolulu, Tuscaloosa and Miami.

Tua has started 31 NFL games and played in 32 college games, he has never started a game with the temperature below 36 degrees per @EvanHAbrams.



It is 33 degrees in Buffalo.



Bills -7 vs. Dolphins. — John Ewing 🦁 (@johnewing) December 18, 2022

Now, to be clear: Steve Smith is no fan of this weather, either.

“You’re the reason we’re in this cold-ass weather? Man I should thump you with my mic,” Smith says when he finds out co-host Michael Robinson played a role in getting them to Buffalo.

But experience has taught Steve Smith how to deal with the weather. And he shared his wisdom and explained how important hydration is for a guy like Tua. But not just hydrating with water. You gotta replace those electrolytes!

“If you’re not refueling, you can start to cramp up when it’s cold,” Smith said. “[People ask] ‘how’s he cramping up? Because he’s exuding so much energy and also so much sodium and magnesium out of your pores when you’re sweating.”

“OK, chemistry teacher … teach!” co-host Maurice-Jones Drew remarks.

“Well a lot of people say, ‘oh, Steve is dumb, he’s got CTE,'” Smith responds.

“No, Steve ain’t dumb,” MJD replies.

“Nah, I ain’t got CTE. Sometimes, I’m just lazy,” Smith quips.

I love Steve Smith pic.twitter.com/AhbhPo2G5L — alex (@highlghtheaven) December 18, 2022

More Steve Smith, less Stephen A. Smith, please.