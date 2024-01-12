Steve Sarkisian Makes Future Clear As Alabama Rumors Run Wild

Videos by OutKick

Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian isn’t going anywhere.

Rumors are flying around nonstop about the opening at Alabama following Nick Saban retiring, and while it appears Mike Norvell and Kalen DeBoer are the two leading candidates, Sark’s name has been on just about every list imaginable for possible candidates.

Is it possible the Crimson Tide could lure the team’s old OC out of Austin and bring him back to Tuscaloosa? Could Alabama shock the college football world for the second time in just a few days?

The answer is no.

Steve Sarkisian won’t leave Texas to take Alabama job. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Steve Sarkisian not leaving Texas.

Texas tweeted a video Friday morning that made it crystal clear Sarkisian isn’t going anywhere and is “Just getting started” in Austin with the Longhorns.

Go ahead and cross his name off all the lists just like fans already did with Dan Lanning. You can watch the video below, and hit me with your thoughts on Sark and Alabama at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Sark is out on the Alabama search.

As OutKick’s Chad Withrow put it, this is a humbling moment for the Crimson Tide. As great as Alabama is as a job, Texas might be the best job in America, and it doesn’t make sense for him to leave a dream job for the Crimson Tide.

Don’t get me wrong on this subject. Alabama is a GREAT job, but Sarkisian is living the dream at Texas. He’s the first coach in a long time to not just make the Longhorns competitive, but to make them contenders.

That hasn’t happened since the days of Mack Brown.

Alabama is getting humbled in this coaching search. Texas is the better job. No way he was ever leaving. https://t.co/hxCTQhmSln — Chad Withrow (@TheChadWithrow) January 12, 2024

Also, I’m loving this new trend of coaches releasing hype videos to announce they’re not leaving to take a different job? When did this start and whose idea was it? Instead of just not saying anything or maybe sending a short tweet, we have full blown hype videos with grade-A production. Welcome to the new era of college football. Steve Sarkisian will continue to enjoy it making big money in Austin.