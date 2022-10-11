Steve Nash Gets Mercilessly Booed At Nets’ Open Practice

NBA great Steve Nash has so far been a flop as coach of the Brooklyn Nets.

As relayed by NYDailyNews, the Nets welcomed 8,000 fans to the team’s Practice in the Park at Brooklyn Bridge Park on Sunday. Nets fans booed Nash when he appeared on the floor.

The fans sent a clear signal that confidence in the team under the coach is at an all-time low.

Even with Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden on his roster, Nash has fallen short of getting his team of All-Stars anywhere close to an NBA Finals appearance after two seasons, making him public enemy no. 1 for Brooklyn fans.

Steve Nash was booed during a Nets practice at Pier 2 in Brooklyn Bridge Park. @Krisplashed https://t.co/Q6EOcmT5ey — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) October 10, 2022

Nash is 92-62 as a coach and is now tasked with inserting former Philadelphia 76ers burnout Ben Simmons in Harden’s absence. Last season, the Nets finished seventh in the East Conference at 44-38.

The coach was a major topic of conversation in the offseason.

NETS’ STEVE NASH, MARKIEFF MORRIS SPEAK ON KD OFFSEASON DRAMA

Nash was caught in the middle of reports that Durant wanted Nash to be nixed if the team wanted to keep the 12-time All-Star forward.

Nets team governor Joe Tsai talked Durant off the ledge as the disgruntled KD agreed to return to the Steve Nash-coached squad.

Even if the boos are nothing new, Nash’s seat should still be running hot heading into the new season.

Steve Nash got some boos at #PITP lol — The Only Nets Fans You Know Podcast (@OnlyNetsFansPod) October 9, 2022

Not when steve nash the coach. He’s boo boo https://t.co/aIXXoKN9uq — wsm (@1804lgndary) September 28, 2022