Steve Miller is one of the greatest Rock and Roll musicians of all-time, but Saturday he traded his guitar for brass in Wisconsin. Well, kind of.

Miller, of the Steve Miller Band, was born in Milwaukee and attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison in the early 1960s. He didn’t graduate, but he received an honorary degree a few years back. While there, he cut his teeth in blues and blues rock, but later evolved into more pop-oriented arena rock.

Although the Steve Miller Band’s most famous song is ‘The Joker,’ they cranked out a bunch of smash hits in the late-70s and early-80s, selling more than 60 million (!!) albums, with three going multi-platinum in the United States.

Miller, who you can also call Maurice or The Space Cowboy, was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2016, and deservedly so. He is a legend.

The recently-turned 79-year-old isn’t touring as much as he used to anymore, but that isn’t stopping him from living his best life. That was most certainly the case on Saturday as Miller returned to Madison for Wisconsin’s Homecoming game against Purdue.

Nothing better than a Badger win and a guest conducting appearance by @SMBofficial’s Steve Miller on Homecoming!#OnWisconsin

📸: @pxphotography pic.twitter.com/6MGqCePf4F — Badger Band (@badgerband) October 25, 2022

If having him in attendance wasn’t cool enough, he was more than just a spectator.

Steve Miller Led The Wisconsin Band In A Performance Of A Steve Miller Band Song

The Badgers beat the Purdue Boilermakers by 11 and the party was on. To kick things off, the University of Wisconsin Marching Band, which is one of the better traditional marching bands in the country, paid homage to their special musical guest during the second quarter.

And while doing so, Miller himself got involved. He took to the conductor’s stand and led the Badgers band in an electric rendition of ‘Swingtown.’

Thanks to the Badgers and Corey Pompey and the University of Wisconsin Marching Band for a great game! Cheers, Steve Miller pic.twitter.com/9O3oWkxmzI — Steve Miller Band (@SMBofficial) October 24, 2022

We had the honor of performing @SMBofficial’s ‘Swingtown’ led by Steve Miller himself during the game last Saturday!#OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/ZqEZaU3KI4 — Badger Band (@badgerband) October 24, 2022

It really doesn’t get much better than that. Steve Miller conducting his alma mater’s marching band in performing a song that he made famous. And, to make the afternoon even better, the Badgers won!