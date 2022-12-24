Steve Mariucci Wants 49ers To Stick With Brock Purdy

There’s an age-old rule that says, “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”

And that’s exactly the school of thought where you’ll find Steve Mariucci. The ex-head coach told TMZ that, if it were up to him, he’d stick with Brock Purdy as the starting quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers.

49ers veteran QB Jimmy Garoppolo broke his foot on December 4 during a game against the Dolphins and his recovery time was set at 7-8 weeks. That means there’s a chance he could be ready for the Super Bowl or even the NFC Championship.

But with his backup, rookie Brock Purdy, playing absolutely lights out, would you disrupt the mojo?

Mariucci said he asked Hall of Fame coach Marv Levy what he would do.

“He said, ‘My policy about that is I don’t have a policy. Sometimes you just gotta go with the hot hand,’” Mariucci recalled. “Sometimes you just have to go with the guy who you think’s playing well, and you don’t want to make the change to disrupt the chemistry.”

Purdy is already San Francisco’s third starter this season. After QB1 Trey Lance suffered a season-ending ankle injury in Week 2, Jimmy G took the helm. When Garoppolo went down in Week 13, they turned Mr. Irrelevant.

“If Brock Purdy’s playing like he’s playing right now, which is unbelievable, I don’t know that you change that,” Mariucci said.

Brock Purdy has the “hot hand” for the San Francisco 49ers. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Unbelievable, indeed. In his three games (all wins) since taking over, the 22-year-old rookie has completed 58 of 84 passes for 612 yards while throwing six touchdowns, rushing for another one and throwing only one pick.

At 10-4, the 49ers have already clinched the NFC West. If they make a playoff run, head coach Kyle Shanahan might have a tough decision to make.

If it ain’t broke, will he fix it?