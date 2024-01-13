Steve Kerr Correctly Blasts Bulls Fans Who Booed Jerry Krause While Widow Attends Ring Of Honor Ceremony

Videos by OutKick

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr blasted his former Chicago Bulls fans after some decided to boo during last night’s halftime ‘Ring of Honor’ ceremony that celebrated the team’s 1995-1996 championship season.

But unlike Gregg Popovich, who freaked out on Spurs fans when they booed their former player Kawhi Leonard (who left the team for more money) Steve Kerr is justified in his anger here. The Bulls fans booed the WIDOW of Jerry Krause – and actually sent her to tears when she accepted his ring in her late husband’s honor.

I mean I almost have to give an exasperated chuckle at just how absurd the booing Bulls fans were. Come on people – we can’t be going after the wives of former players and coaches no matter how mad (or how drunk) you may be. Family is off limits – I mean you made the woman cry, you cold-hearted sick people.

Bulls broadcaster Stacey King ripped fans who boo'd Thelma & Jerry Krause.



BULLS FANS BOOED WHEN JERRY KRAUSE NAME WAS MENTIONED

When asked about the childish behavior by Bulls fans, Kerr went off.

“It’s absolutely shameful, I cannot believe [it happened.] I’m devastated for Thelma and the Krause family – what can we possibly be thinking? I can not believe that the fans [did that.]” the former Bulls Hall of Fame guard said.

“I’m devastated by it – I mean what are we doing here? Whether people liked Jerry or not, whether they disagreed with his [later decisions as GM] we are here to celebrate that team and Jerry did an amazing job building that team and tonight was all about the joy and the love that the team shared with the city and I’m so disappointed with the fans that booed,” Kerr continued.

What’s even wilder about the whole situation is that you know some of the fans that were booing weren’t even alive when Krause helped build those great mid-90’s Bulls teams. They are just booing because they think they’re funny – a perfect example of clueless, entitled, “what have you done for me lately,” loser behavior.

You want to see the deterioration of society? Just look at Chicago and what happened last night. Jerry Krause brought you SIX Championships you dumb idiots.

"It's absolutely shameful … they should be ashamed." 😳



BULLS FANS ACTED PATHETIC

I can’t believe this but this is the second time in a week that I am agreeing with Steve Kerr – after last week he ripped the officials for their shadiness when it came to calling fouls

You know the booing Bulls fans were wrong when you allow Steve Kerr of all people to be right!

Last night is just another checkmark as to why the city of Chicago is deteriorating in all aspects – even moral ones like booing Krause’s widow of all people.

Real nice, Chicago… real, nice.