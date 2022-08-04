Steve Garvey Joins OutKick 360 To Honor Legendary Dodgers Broadcaster Vin Scully

The world of baseball honors the late Vin Scully after the long-time broadcaster passed away on Tuesday at the age of 94.

Ten-time MLB All-Star and former Dodger Steve Garvey joined OutKick 360 on Wednesday to share his early memories of Vin and what the Dodgers legend meant to baseball.

“[Vin] was a great American,” Garvey shared. “He was in an industry where it’s easy to be good but exceptionally difficult to be the best at it.”

Garvey shared how his first encounter with Scully came as a batboy for the Brooklyn and Los Angeles Dodgers, decades before he arrived as a player. He also described what it felt like to see the Voice of the Dodgers in person.

“I clearly remember the first person out of uniform that impressed me was Vin,” Garvey noted. “I think probably two years after that first encounter. I’m sitting in the dugout and this well-dressed man comes up with the silk pants; and the jacket; and his red hair; and that voice that was so distinctive.

“And he, like everybody, had the little microphone in the tape and would do interviews … there was the Voice of the Dodgers … the great Vin Scully I had heard about. …

“You know, there’s an old saying that life is God’s gift to us, and what we do with it is our gift to him. Well, God is very, very pleased with Vin Scully and how he shared who he was with everybody else to make us all better.”

