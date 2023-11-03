Famous Penn Investor Pulls Support For School, Compares Pro-Hamas Students To Nazis In Fiery Rant: VIDEO

Videos by OutKick

Steve Eisman has no interest in being associated with the University of Pennsylvania.

Eisman graduated from Penn in 1984, and had an incredibly successful career in finance. He’s most famous for his role in what was covered in the movie “The Big Short” during the market crash and those who shorted it. However, he doesn’t want to be associated with the school where he got his start.

Prior to the October 7th terrorist attack by Hamas in Israel, the school hosted the Palestine Writes Literature Festival, which was described by fellow investor Marc Rowan as a “gathering featured well-known antisemites and fomenters of hate and racism and was underwritten, supported and hosted by various UPenn academic departments and affiliates,” according to CNN.

Jon Huntsman also cut off support for the school following a lack of a response following the slaughter of innocent people in Israel. This despite Penn now announcing a plan to combat anti-Semitism following protests on campus, it’s way too little and too late for Eisman.

Columbia University faculty members released a letter calling Hamas' terrorist attack in Israel simple "military operations."



Murdering babies, beheading people, cutting open the stomachs of pregnant women isn't a "military operation."



It's terrorism. https://t.co/vi8WFBSueP pic.twitter.com/iFOxJVzkMF — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) October 30, 2023

Steve Eisman cuts off support for Penn.

“I do not want my family’s name associated with the University of Pennsylvania, ever,” Eisman bluntly told the university due to inaction on rabid movements of anti-Semitism and pro-Hamas sweeping across Penn and other schools.

“You could fire the president of the school and the chairman of the board of trustees immediately…I doubt they’re going to do anything, but that’s the only thing that would move me at all,” Eisman added when asked what the university could do to gain back his support.

From there, he really unloaded on pro-Hamas protesters chanting for Israel to be erased from the map.

“The protesters, their slogan is, ‘Free Palestone from the river to the sea. The river is the Jordan River and the sea is the Mediterranean. Free Palestine from the river to the sea means get rid of all the Jews,” Eisman bluntly stated. He also said he supports expelling students who support the elimination of Israel and the Jews and compared it to Nazis.

You can watch his full comments below, and definitely send me your reactions to David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

"We have a small scholarship we created at @Penn. I wanted our names removed from it immediately. I don't want my family's name associated with the University of Pennsylvania ever," says Steve Eisman. "Dressed up in the clothing of progressiveness is the pure hatred of Jews." pic.twitter.com/VQK7uDIQjJ — Squawk Box (@SquawkCNBC) November 2, 2023

Is the tide turning against anti-Semitism?

While there are plenty of examples of pro-Hamas and anti-Israel rallies sweeping across America, it does seem like people are finally pushing back.

Some people have had enough of schools remaining silent, and allowing mass carnage on campus. There are so many different examples to choose from.

Wisconsin students chanted in support of Hamas killers. Harvard student organizations blamed Israel and accosted a Jewish student. People at Tulane University dressed similar to Hamas members got physical with Jewish students. A Cornell student allegedly threatened to rape and murder Jews on campus, Jewish students hid in a library for safety in New York City and those are examples I quickly ripped off the top of my head.

Now, support is being pulled from universities that stand by without doing anything. Harvard alum and billionaire Bill Ackman demanded students responsible for accosting a Jewish student face punishment and to not hire pro-Hamas graduates. Penn has now lost multiple donors and you can guarantee this isn’t the end of the road.

It certainly feels like there’s been a shift. Turns out that rallying in support of Hamas upsets people with deep pockets with civility and decency.

“Glory to the martyrs,” chanted Palestinian activists at the University of Wisconsin yesterday.



The left tells us neo-Nazis are hidden around every corner in America yet it’s college campuses holding rallies openly cheering on the murder of Jews.

pic.twitter.com/COhCfFyS72 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 11, 2023

People can be mindless idiots if they want, but that doesn’t mean the rest of the world has to be silent about it. That’s a lesson schools are now learning the hard way.