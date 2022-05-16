Steve Aoki Throws Ceremonial First Pitch Over Everything

Steve Aoki, the popular DJ, was asked by the Red Sox to throw out the ceremonial first pitch and the results weren’t pretty. We were left with a pitch that possibly surpassed 50 Cent’s misfire at Citi Field all those years ago.

Aoki threw this one over everything.

Steve Aoki threw this pitch back to Vegas

pic.twitter.com/6THH86Oirl — Gary Sheffield Jr. (@GarysheffieldJr) May 16, 2022

One positive to this throw was that if you’re going to throw out a first pitch, at least chuck it. A long time ago, Mariah Carey walked up to the mound and threw the ball straight into the ground, timid as could be. Aoki has likely seen that throw along with 50 Cent’s, that was 40 feet up the first base line and thought: ‘If I’m going to throw it…I’ll get my money’s worth.’

The DJ delivered a throw that was a strike had he thrown it from center field. Maybe he close for the Red Sox tonight since they’re down 12 games to the first place Yankees? Couldn’t hurt.