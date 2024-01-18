Stetson Bennett Mystery Grows After Sean McVay Says He’s Unsure If QB Will Return To Rams Next Season

Videos by OutKick

The curious case of Stetson Bennett has added a new layer, and this one comes from Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay.

Bennett, the former back-to-back national championship-winning quarterback at Georgia, was drafted by the Rams in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft. After being named the No. 2 QB on the roster behind Matthew Stafford, Bennet left the team early in the season and nobody appears to have any explanation as to why he was placed on the reserve/non-injury football list.

The situation is vague, to put it mildly, and McVay only added to the mystery during his season-ending press conference. When asked about Bennett returning to the team for the 2024 campaign, the head coach essentially admitted he doesn’t know what is going on with the signal caller.

“I don’t know that,” McVay told reporters. “I think that’s a conversation for another time. I think he’s doing better, but I wouldn’t be in a position to answer that accurately right now. That’s probably a long way away from me being able to answer that.”

Stetson Bennett IV accepts his second Burlsworth Award during a game between University of Mississippi and University of Georgia at Sanford Stadium on November 11, 2023 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Perry McIntyre/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

In September, McVay addressed the situation, but did not go into specifics.

“Out of respect for him and the situation, I’m going to leave all the specifics and particulars in-house,” McVay said. “And I want to be able to do that out of respect for that situation, so I’m not going to really have any follow-up information or anything that I’ll give in that regards.”

McVay mentioned back in October that Bennett was “doing well,” but again, didn’t go into much detail about his status or leave of absence.

Bennet was honored during halftime of Georgia’s win over Ole Miss on November 11, but since then it’s been silent on the update front.

Hopefully, whatever Bennett may or may not be going through and or dealing with, he comes out of the other side a better and rejuvenated man.