Stetson Bennett Stars In Cringe NIL Ad

It’s a good thing Stetson Bennett can throw a football because he’s not much of an actor.

The talented Georgia quarterback is chasing his second straight national title, and the Bulldogs look geared up for another incredible finish.

Well, Bennett apparently took a little time off to film an NIL spot for The Dairy Alliance.

EINPressWire.com announced the following details on the NIL campaign:

In an effort to promote the power and nutritional benefits of milk after a strenuous workout, University of Georgia quarterback, Stetson Bennett begins new name, image, and likeness campaign with The Dairy Alliance, a non-profit funded by dairy farm families of the Southeast to promote the benefits of dairy milk and knowledge about the dairy industry. ‘Stetson’s performance on the field shows how milk’s unique nutritional attributes fuel extraordinary accomplishments. His success helps us get that message out there and will be a phenomenal platform to encourage many more people to fuel up with milk,’ said Geri Berdak, CEO of The Dairy Alliance. ‘Georgia Dairy Farmers are proud to have him on team milk!’

Sounds great, right? Sure, I think we can all admit milk is a solid item, but man, is Bennett’s NIL promo less than stellar.

Watching the lead up the “milkman” reveal quote was just painful after he said, “Yes, the mailman delivers.” You knew it was coming, and you knew it was going to be bad.

It was like a car crash you simply couldn’t look away from. The hat was truly the moment the video hit rock bottom.

Stetson Bennett stars in new NIL ad. (Credit: Screenshot/YouTube Video https://youtu.be/rkya75yexKE)

Stetson Bennett is a proven winner.

Bennett has been an outstanding surprise for the Georgia Bulldogs these past couple years. He went from being a walk-on that briefly left the program to being the face of the defending national titles.

This season, Bennett has 2,895 passing yards, 14 passing touchdowns and 7 rushing touchdowns. The numbers aren’t shockingly huge, but he’s the motor that keeps the 10-0 Bulldogs humming. Yet, despite all his achievements on the field, the young man simply can’t act. He can’t do it. That’s fine. I can blog and I can hardly throw a football. We all have our strengths and weaknesses.

Stetson Bennett stars in NIL ad for The Dairy Alliance. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Keep slinging the ball around, Stetson, and leaving the acting to other people. Play to your strengths. Always play to your strengths.