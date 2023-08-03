Sony Michel’s Retirement From NFL Puts Stetson Bennett’s Old Age In Perspective

Videos by OutKick

Stetson Bennett is not old. He’s just old for a rookie in the NFL.

The reigning two-time national champion is not the oldest rookie in NFL history at 25 years old.

Otis Douglas made his debut with the Eagles in 1946 at 35 years old. Brandon Weeden was 28.5 when he was drafted by the Browns in 2012.

That doesn’t mean that Bennett isn’t old. His former Georgia teammate, Jake Fromm, arrived in Athens at the same time and has already played three years in the NFL.

Fromm even got his degree. Bennett is yet to get his diploma.

Sony Michel’s recent retirement also puts the amount of time that Bennett spent in college in perspective. The former first round draft pick in 2018 retired at the age of 28 earlier this week.

Michel played at the University of Georgia from 2014 to 2017. Bennett first arrived in Athens in 2017.

He later left, spent a year at JUCO and then returned in 2019, but his first stint with the Bulldogs began in 2017. Bennett, a freshman, and Michel, a senior, were teammates.

Michel went on to play three years with the Patriots, one year with the Rams, and one year with the Chargers. There was also a short offseason stint with the Dolphins.

Michel won two Super Bowls in 2018 and 2021. He ran the ball 888 times for more than 3,500 yards and 24 touchdowns.

His five-year career might be considered a bust for a first round pick, if you choose to look at it that way, but those numbers are pretty strong. Most NFL backs would love to play five years.

Meanwhile, Bennett was still in school.

Michel was drafted in the first round, played for three (four) different teams and won two Super Bowls while Bennett, his former teammate, was in college. Life is pretty funny!