Insane Stetson Bennett Stat Proves Georgia’s Domination

Stetson Bennett has had a great year, and his fourth quarter numbers are proof Georgia is a dominant team.

The Bulldogs are 13-0, SEC champs and will face Ohio State in the first round of the College Football Playoff. By all metrics, Kirby Smart’s program has had another incredible season.

The Georgia Bulldogs and Stetson Bennett are 13-0. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Well, in case you didn’t already know, Bennett’s lack of passing yards proves how many blowouts the Bulldogs have had the season.

He has 3,425 passing yards on the season, but only 321 came in the fourth quarter during the team’s 13-0 run. That averages out to just under 24.7 passing yards in the fourth quarter of games this season.

Stetson Bennett has 3,104 passing yards this year … in the first three quarters of games.



Stetson Bennett and the Bulldogs are, once again, dominating.

For reference, the Bulldogs have had just one game all season long that had a final score in single digits. Missouri gave Georgia a tough game before losing 26-22.

On the other side of the coin, Georgia won nine games this season by at least 20 points. That by itself is an absurd stat.

Stetson Bennett has only 321 fourth quarter passing yards. (Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

If you’re up huge and the game isn’t close in the fourth quarter, there’s no reason to throw the ball around with Stetson Bennett or even have him in the game.

On the season, backup Carson Beck has appeared in five games and thrown for touchdowns. The nice thing about blowouts is it gives reps to the younger guys. Beck should send Bennett a thank you note for getting him on the field.

Georgia QB Stetson Bennett has had another incredible season. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Now, all attention turns to Ohio State in the first round. Georgia fans might want to make sure Bennett stays fresh because there’s a high chance the team will need him in the fourth quarter for that one.