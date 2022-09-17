Stephen Strasburg’s Career May Be Over

Stephen Strasburg may have thrown his last pitch in the Major Leagues.

The 34-year-old pitcher, who has been battling injuries throughout his career, told the Washington Post that his latest one is leaving a big question mark on his future.

“I feel like every time I’ve had an injury, I felt like I was going to be the best there is coming back, said Strasburg. “This is the one that’s still definitely a big question mark. I realize the clock is ticking. It’s been almost three years since I’ve been able to pitch competitively, and it’s not like I’m getting younger.”

MIAMI, FL – JUNE 09: Stephen Strasburg #37 of the Washington Nationals delivers a pitch in the first inning during the game between the Washington Nationals and the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park on Thursday, June 9, 2022 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Kelly Gavin/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Strasburg Signed A $245 Million Contract

The Washington Nationals pitcher hasn’t thrown in more than 3 months. Last year he had to have a rib and two neck muscles removed during surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome – which causes shoulder and neck pain as well as numbness in the fingers.

After returning from the surgery, Strasburg made one start in June, before heading back on the Injured List with a stress reaction to his ribs.

It’s the latest setback for the 2019 World Series MVP.

Strasburg also had surgery for carpal tunnel neuritis, and is currently dealing with an ongoing nerve issue in his back.

MIAMI, FLORIDA – JUNE 09: Stephen Strasburg #37 of the Washington Nationals reacts as he is taken out of the game by manager Dave Martinez #4 during the fifth inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park on June 09, 2022 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Pitched Only Eight Times In Three Seasons

After helping lead the Nationals to a 2019 Championship, Strasburg signed a seven year, $245 million contract extension.

He’s made eight starts in the last three seasons.

Strasburg told The Post that he’d love to get back on the field, he just doesn’t know what else to do.

“You can only do so much. It’s not like you can train your nervous system to just work better…I wish I could. … There’s still a strong desire to figure out this puzzle,” added Strasburg.

The Nationals are currently in last place in the National League East with a 50-94 record.

Strasburg made his MLB debut in 2010 and has a career record of 113-61 with a 3.24 ERA and 1,723 strikeouts.