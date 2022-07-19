Stephen Strasburg Unlikely To Pitch Again This Season

Stephen Strasburg is expected to miss the remainder of the 2022 season after he was placed on the 60-day IL last week and ruled out until at least mid-August with a nerve issue. The report came from Jon Heyman of the New York Post, so take this information with a grain of salt. He’s about as reliable as gas station sushi.

Regardless of Strasburg’s ability to recover and sneak back to the field by season’s end, it’s been a rough go of it since the Nationals hoisted that World Series title back in 2019. The former no. 1 overall pick was a beast for that whole run — we just hope the big right-hander makes his way back to the field sometime soon. The 33-year-old signed a seven-year, $245 million contract that doesn’t expire until 2027 and he’s surely looking to justify that deal. That’s $35 million a year for the massively underperforming/rebuilding Nationals to pay until Strasburg turns 38. It’s not good.

Strasburg has now missed the majority of the past three seasons having been sidelined with carpel tunnel syndrome in 2020. Really, he was lights out during their World Series run, got paid, and then suddenly injuries began to pile up. Not totally his fault as he embraced an insane workload only a few arms can sustain, although we like to believe remaining available is a skillset, but carpel tunnel? Nerve issues? Sounds like freak injuries that a player wouldn’t have much control over.

When Strasburg has pitched, he’s been really good. Stinks to see a player of this caliber unable to stay on the field and maybe be remembered for what’s gone on of late rather than for what he’s helped Washington accomplish.

What’s even crazier is that a franchise looking to rebuild sits in this predicament. Superstar outfielder Juan Soto just reportedly declined a 15-year, $440 million extension with the Nationals and now the team is supposed to deliver one more offer before a trade is pursued. Imagine a team losing a 23-year-old that’s one of the best bats in the sport while dealing with an ailing pitcher paid like an ace? It’s been a tough summer for the Washington Nationals that isn’t likely to get better. We obviously can only hope Strasburg gets himself ready to go for September to build for spring training in ’23, or he sits this one out entirely to get his body right. Either way the Nationals need him to recover so they can clean up this mess.