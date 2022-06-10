Stephen Strasburg Struggles Significantly In Nationals Return

Well, it’s safe to say Washington Nationals right-hander Stephen Strasburg is a little rusty.

That’s the takeaway from his first start in more than 12 months, as he went just 4.2 innings and surrendered seven runs on eight hits against the Florida Marlins.

Three of those Marlins runs came in the first inning.

Strasburg did strike out five batters, while walking two.

It’s been a long road back for the former World Series MVP, who signed a seven-year extension for $245 million in 2019. A three-time All-Star, Strasburg underwent season-ending in each of the last two years — the second of which was intended to alleviate neurogenic thoracic outlet syndrome.

Nationals right-hander Stephen Strasburg has seen better starts, it’s safe to say. (Getty Images)

The Nationals only expected Strasburg to miss the first few weeks of the season, allowing him a few weeks to get things ramped up. But his debut came Thursday, and while you can hardly judge a man by one game, it was a fairly inauspicious start.

Written by Sam Amico

Sam Amico is the assistant managing editor-newsdesk at OutKick. He is also the co-founder and senior writer at Hoopswire.com, and has covered the NBA for nearly 20 years, including his time at Sports Illustrated, FOX Sports and CBS Sports. A native of Akron, Ohio, his writing career began in Wyoming.

