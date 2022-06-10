Stephen Strasburg Struggles Significantly In Nationals Return

Well, it’s safe to say Washington Nationals right-hander Stephen Strasburg is a little rusty.

That’s the takeaway from his first start in more than 12 months, as he went just 4.2 innings and surrendered seven runs on eight hits against the Florida Marlins.

Three of those Marlins runs came in the first inning.

After giving up three runs in the 1st, Stephen Strasburg comes back to strike out the side in the 2nd inning of his return pic.twitter.com/EzxiNU7a6W — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) June 9, 2022

Strasburg did strike out five batters, while walking two.

It’s been a long road back for the former World Series MVP, who signed a seven-year extension for $245 million in 2019. A three-time All-Star, Strasburg underwent season-ending in each of the last two years — the second of which was intended to alleviate neurogenic thoracic outlet syndrome.

The Nationals only expected Strasburg to miss the first few weeks of the season, allowing him a few weeks to get things ramped up. But his debut came Thursday, and while you can hardly judge a man by one game, it was a fairly inauspicious start.