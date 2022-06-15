Nationals’ Stephen Strasburg Back on Injured List

Less than one week after returning from being sidelined for a year, Stephen Strasburg is going back on the 15-day injured list with a stress reaction in his second and third ribs.

His status on the IR is retroactive to June 11.

MLB.com’s Jessica Camerato reports that there is no timeline for Strasburg’s return, but his course of treatment is to rest and seek an additional medical opinion.

The right-handed pitcher experienced discomfort after throwing his bullpen session on Saturday and underwent an MRI on Monday, which revealed the stress reaction related to his thoracic outlet recovery.

“He was coming along, and he was doing well and he felt good,” manager Dave Martinez said pregame Tuesday, per MLB.com. “Now, all of a sudden, here we are again. I feel for him, I really do. But I hope that he’ll be back — hopefully sooner than later — but regardless of time, that he’s back and he’s helping us win games.”

Stephen Strasburg (37) of the Washington Nationals delivers a pitch against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park on June 09, 2022, in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Getty Images).

The Nationals hope to know more by the end of the week.

MLB.com reports that the past two years have been full of injuries for Strasburg, with his 2020 season limited to five innings because of carpal tunnel surgery in his right hand. In 2021, his season was cut short at 21 2/3 frames for thoracic outlet surgery.

Strasburg signed a seven-year, $245 million contract with the Nationals back in 2019.

The Nats are expected to call up 26-year-old right-hander Jackson Tetreault from Class AAA Rochester to help aid the bullpen in Strasburg’s extended absence.

Washington finds itself at the bottom of the NL East with a 23-41 record. The Nationals’ bullpen has shown faint resistance against the division’s top talent, such as Atlanta — surrendering 19 runs in the past two games against the Braves.

