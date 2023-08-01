Stephen Jackson Seems To Think He’s More Important Than Martin Luther King Jr.: ‘Face Of The Biggest Civil Rights Movement Ever’

updated

Stephen Jackson made an absolutely wild claim about his role in society when it comes to civil rights.

Jackson was friends with George Floyd, and once stated, “He was a stand-up guy and one of the best people I met,” according to ABC. That “stand-up guy” once allegedly held a gun to the stomach of a pregnant woman.

The former Indiana Pacers player became a vocal supporter of BLM following Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. He apparently thinks being a supporter of BLM means he’s the second coming of Martin Luther King Jr. and Malcom X.

Stephen Jackson claims he’s the face of the “biggest civil rights movement ever.” (Photo by KEREM YUCEL/AFP via Getty Images)

Stephen Jackson makes absurd claim about his role in civil rights.

No, that’s not an exaggeration. In a video promoting Ice Cube’s Big3 basketball league and lack of NBA involvement, the former NBA player claimed he is the face of the largest “civil rights movement” in American history.

“I’m going to give you a perfect example. I’m the face of the biggest civil rights movement ever with the George Floyd. I’m an NBA champion. Played in the NBA. The NBA didn’t reach out to me for the Black Lives Matter or the movement for social justice, for equality. But you have a player whose the face of the movement. Why you not reaching out? They don’t move how we supposed to move. They move how they want to move,” Jackson said

As you’d expect, people on Twitter didn’t take Jackson’s comment too well, and a roast session immediately unfolded.

This claim is wild.

While there’s no doubt Jackson is a vocal advocate for BLM, claiming you’re the face of the largest civil rights movement ever is just a bizarre thing to do.

What is the measurement for that? What laws were passed? What direct change has Stephen Jackson brought? The 2020 riots caused billions in damage and resulted in the deaths of at least 18 people, according to Fox News. Is that the movement he’s referring to? Let’s get specific.

Furthermore, Martin Luther King Jr. and Malcom X led movements that led to direct legislation. There’s a massive statue of Martin Luther King Jr. in Washington D.C. because of his legacy and impact. He led a massive march in our nation’s capital, was locked up for taking a stand, and he’s been taught in history classes for decades.

Malcom X also played a major role in the battle for civil rights, and also remains an incredibly important historical figure. If you’re going to claim to be the greatest of all-time when it comes to civil rights, you better have some rock solid examples.

Martin Luther King Jr. is an incredibly important civil rights figure. (Photo by Stephen F. Somerstein/Getty Images)

Otherwise, you’re just going to look like you’re making wild claims. That’s how Jackson came off in the video above, and the fact he was dragged so badly shows many feel the same way.

