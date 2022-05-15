Stephen Curry: Dillon Brooks Said Some ‘Crazy Things’ After Warriors’ Game 6 Victory

In the aftermath of the Warriors’ 110-96 victory over the Grizzlies in Game 6 of the Western Conference Semifinals, Memphis guard Dillon Brooks shared a moment with Golden State guard Stephen Curry.

Curry was asked about the conversation between the two, and said Brooks said some “crazy things.”

“He’s said a lot of crazy things,” Curry said, via The Athletic. “He called himself a dynasty already, so you’ve got to figure. On to the next round. Western Conference finals, we’re back.”

Dynasty the Grizzlies are not, as that’s reserved for teams who have won multiple championships with the same core, like the Warriors. But as Brooks said after the loss, Memphis is close.

The Grizzlies finished second in the Western Conference during the regular season, after sneaking into the 2021 NBA Playoffs as an eight-seed. Breakout star guard Ja Morant was a big reason for that jump, as he was named the 2021-22 NBA Most Improved Player.

But without Morant, who suffered a knee injury in Game 3, for the final three games of the series, Memphis was unable to keep pace with Curry and co. Memphis was able to earn the respect of the Warriors, however, especially after the team’s 134-95 blowout victory in Game 5 without Morant.

“I have a lot of respect for every single guy on the team in terms of how they’re built as a group, the individual talent, they have a lot of energy, a lot of potential in terms of winning at the highest level,” Curry said. “They were the higher seed for a reason, they had an amazing regular season and dominated throughout the course of those 82 games.

“But for us to come out of this series with a [win], there’s definitely respect, definitely an understanding that they made us better, I’m sure we made them better and who knows what happens down the road, but they’ll be here for a long time just because they have a lot going for them. Definitely respect.”

