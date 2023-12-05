Stephen A. Smith Tells Clay Travis He Believes A Donald Trump Re-Election Could Cause Another Civil War

Videos by OutKick
Stephen A. Smith joined Clay Travis on ‘OutKick The Show’ this week to talk about a wide range of topics, including the one on the mind of many Americans, the 2024 Presidential election and what the presumed battle between Donald Trump and Joe Biden may look like.
Travis plainly asked the ESPN host if he would vote for Biden, Trump, or a third party and to Smith’s credit he gave a blunt and honest answer while admitting his concern of a Trump re-election starting a second civil war in America.
“I would vote third party in a heartbeat if I thought it could win an election,” Smith explained. “I’m not enamored with either candidate. I’m not as down on all of Trump’s policies as people are, there are some good things he’s done. I’m from an HBCU (Winston-Salem State) and I know that he did things for HBCUs, but I think that he’s so divisive that he could potentially cause a civil war in this country. That’s my concern about him.”
Smith then continued to explain how other Republican candidates would implement the same policies as Trump would, but “with considerably more decorum and dare I say decency” before admitting “we need a new President” not named Joe Biden.
While Smith’s take about a second Civil War is one thing, his opinion about other candidates going about their business in a more ‘traditional’ way so to speak isn’t exactly far off.
Stephen A is an out of touch lunatic and too influenced by black liberation ideology. Like so many others, he ONLY sees things through the prism of race. Move on.
Re-electing Biden will cause a civil war of some sort. Guaranteed.
At least he has enough sense to admit that Biden isn’t fit for office. I suppose that’s something?
“Civil War” scare talk must have been the over the weekend message sent out to all the libies… Quite a few articles popped up on my timelines regarding this message starting yesterday…
Love when clowns like this claim that Trump is divisive. Does this dumbass think there is no division now? I would argue the division has widened since Biden took over. Also, the Civil War talk is just a scare tactic and complete nonsense. He says it because he knows there are morons out there that will lap it up.