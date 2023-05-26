Stephen A. Smith Slams Ron DeSantis: ‘One Of The Stupidest People I’ve Ever Seen’

Videos by OutKick

We found the one person who bought into the NAACP Florida travel advisory.

Not surprisingly, it’s Stephen A. Smith.

On his “Know Mercy” podcast this week, the ESPN personality said Florida Governor Ron DeSantis “lost his damn mind.” Smith cited the NAACP’s travel advisory, which claims DeSantis has created a hostile environment for black and LGBTQ people in Florida.

And while Smith admitted he’s not an “aficionado on this subject,” he said he has the authority to call out someone who “looks like a damn fool.”

(Tracy Glantz/The State/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

“At this pace, he might go down as one of the stupidest people I’ve ever seen,” Smith said of DeSantis. “And we know he’s not stupid. We know how smart he is.”

Smith then took it upon himself to repeat the talking points of the Democrat overlords.

“If you’re DeSantis, it’s bad enough you’ve alienated the Latino community,” Smith said. “It’s bad enough you’ve alienated tens of millions of women. Because I assure you, even though you have an abundance of women against abortion, most would like the right to make the choice for themselves as opposed to having male politicians dictate those choices for them.”

Stephen A. Smith calls Ron DeSantis “one of the stupidest people” he’s ever seen. (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)

Of course, Smith was referring to Florida’s SB 300 — dubbed the “Heartbeat Protection Act” — that bans abortions after six weeks of pregnancy. It does, however, allow exceptions for victims of rape and incest.

And as far as alienating the Latino community, he’s probably talking about DeSantis’ anti-illegal immigration policies. But with Hispanics making up 26.8 percent of Florida’s population, the Latino community is thriving in the Sunshine State.

Someone should also tell Smith that DeSantis won 58 percent of the Hispanic vote in the midterms.

Stephen A. Smith feels personally attacked by Florida.

“Now we get to this latest stuff and this is where it hits home for me ’cause I’m a black man and we’re talking about the NAACP,” Smith said.

Despite attacks against him, DeSantis hasn’t backed down. And he officially entered the 2024 presidential race on Wednesday.

“Respectfully to the governor, Ron DeSantis, who obviously has offended Latinos, Blacks, women — have you lost your mind or do you just want to throw away the election? Is that what you’re trying to do?”

The NAACP advisory warns black people to stay out of Florida. But good luck with that.

In 2022, about 319,000 people moved to Florida. That’s the biggest population boost of any state during that time.

And tourism is booming. In the first quarter of 2023, 37.9 million people visited Florida. That’s the state’s largest-ever volume of tourists in a single quarter.

Florida’s tourism industry is thriving with a single quarter record of 37.9 million visitors to the Sunshine State. pic.twitter.com/JpitV6fFCC — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) May 19, 2023

So it doesn’t seem like too many people are feeling alienated by Florida. And DeSantis isn’t exactly looking like the “stupidest person” ever.

But if Stephen A. Smith and the NAACP say so, it must be true.