Stephen A. Smith Says He Wants To Go Down As The ‘Greatest Television Talent In History’ And Admits Plan To Pursue Acting

If you’ve been thinking to yourself, “Wow, I simply cannot get enough of Stephen A Smith,” congratulations. It is your lucky day.

In addition to starting a podcast, writing a book, dabbling in acting and gracing our television sets via ESPN every day, Smith wants to dominate the entire TV industry.

Appearing on “The Tamron Hall Show” this week, Smith laid out his lofty goals for the future.

“First order of business is perfecting the thing I’ve already started,” Smith began. “My production company, I want to grow. You know, everyone talks about stuff like Spike Lee… Tyler Perry, Jerry Bruckheimer, guys like that. My aspiration is to get to that point.”

Stephen A. Smith doesn’t just want to produce television shows.

He wants to star in them, too.

“I’m going to pursue acting. I finally made a decision to do that,” Smith said. “That’s something that I want to do because I like portraying other characters and finding myself marrying that character. The challenge of it. Because I think it makes me better on television.”

And he’s already has some acting credits under his belt.

Smith made his debut in the ABC soap opera “General Hospital” in 2007. Then, that same year, he appeared in the Chris Rock film “I Think I Love My Wife.” There were also those beef jerky commercials.

But back to the soap operas. Feast your eyes on this performance.

Under his current contract, the longtime ESPN personality makes about $8 million per year arguing with people on “First Take.”

Although if you ask him, he’s underpaid, and that’s not good enough.

“I’m not satisfied with what I’ve accomplished on television in the world of sports,” Smith said. “I want to end my career being recognized as arguably the greatest television talent in history. That’s what I want to do. That’s what I want to accomplish.”

Yes, you read that right. The greatest television talent in history.

Maybe just start with being the best talent at ESPN.