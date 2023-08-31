Stephen A. Smith Suggests Jimmy Garoppolo Has Been With Several Porn Stars

Videos by OutKick

Stephen A. Smith appeared to claim Jimmy Garoppolo has a thing for porn stars in his private life.

The Raiders QB made waves several years ago when he went on a date with porn star Kiara Mia. The decision from the then 49ers QB led to a lot of criticism and many questioned his decision making.

Why was it such a big deal? People viewed it as a serious lack of judgement to be spotted with a porn star. I’m not suggesting that’s how people feel, but that’s certainly what the backlash was at the time.

Jimmy Garoppolo never went on a date with a porn star again…..or that’s what the public thinks. Stephen A. seems to have a different spin.

Jimmy Garoppolo once went on a date with porn star Kiara Mia. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Stephen A. Smith implies Jimmy Garoppolo has a thing for porn stars.

“It’s rare that he plays. He spends more time in an infirmary than on a football field some would argue. Okay, if he ain’t doing that he’s with porn stars on Melrose Rose place in California.

In response to Kimberley Martin mentioning the QB being spotted with a porn star only once, Stephen A. quickly hit back with, “That you know of. I happen to know a little bit more than that. That’s why I call him porn star Jimmy.”

You can watch his full comments below.

Stephen A says that Jimmy Garoppolo needs to “shut up and play” in regards to what he said about the Lance trade



“Just shut up and play. Nobody wants to hear from you. He spends more time in the infirmary than on the football field.”



(@awfulannouncing) pic.twitter.com/NK98HCDvQM — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) August 30, 2023

Stephen A. is out here firing shots.

Everything about this clip is internet gold. The reaction from Kimberley Martin and Dan Orlovsky was perfect. They were both in a state of shock as Stephen A. just started cooking Garoppolo.

Their facial reactions said it all. They couldn’t believe ESPN’s most famous talent was going down that road.

Not only did Stephen A. Smith go down the Jimmy G porn road, but he did it with zero hesitation. The drama is almost too much to handle!

Is the Raiders QB out here with a whole roster of porn stars he’s secretly dating? Is that the case?

Stephen A. Smith takes shot at Jimmy Garoppolo over liking porn stars. (Credit: Getty Images)

Stephen A. can’t just make this claim and then not provide further details. The people need to know the truth. Why is he porn star Jimmy? Spill the tea. Spill it right now.

Fortunately for the OutKick readers, I have a list of contacts in the porn world that would rival the CIA’s contact list in any country it’s plotting a coup in.

I will hit the pavement and look for answers. All in the name of journalism of course.

Does Jimmy Garoppolo have a thing for porn stars? Stephen A. Smith seems to think so. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/WireImage)

This is a rapidly developing situation and perhaps the biggest investigation we will do all year. Make sure to check back for any updates on porn star Jimmy as we might have them.